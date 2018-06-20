Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue

WASHINGTON (AP) - Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.

