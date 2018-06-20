Over 100 arrested in immigration raid at meatpacking plant

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

The Mormon church is for the first time posting the list of questions lay leaders are supposed to ask youth during closed door, one-on-one interviews that have come under scrutiny for sexual questions that sometimes arise.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants

Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

Police body-camera videos from the night of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip show the chaos and confusion officers faced as waves of wounded and fleeing concert-goers sought help.

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - More than 100 workers were arrested at an Ohio meatpacking plant by federal agents following a yearlong immigration investigation, the second large raid in the state in the past two weeks.

The investigation focused on whether the company knowingly hired people who are in the country illegally and used fake identities belonging to U.S. citizens to get their jobs, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.

The arrests Tuesday come as the U.S. government steps up its focus on businesses that hire people in the country illegally as part of a broad range of immigration crackdowns under Republican President Donald Trump.

The 146 arrests in one of the largest workplace immigration raids in recent years happened at Fresh Mark's meat processing plant in Salem, in northeastern Ohio. Immigration agents and local authorities also carried out search warrants at the company's two other locations in Massillon and its plant in Canton.

Most of the workers arrested were from Guatemala, said Khaalid Walls, an agency spokesman.

Several of those who were detained were processed and released on Tuesday because they are the sole care providers of children or they have health concerns, Walls said.

Dustin White, a pastor in Canton whose ministry reaches out to dozens of Guatemalans working at Fresh Mark, said he was told by families that some workers were detained at the Canton plant as well.

"From what I saw and heard they say their loved ones haven't come home," White said a day after the raid. "In many ways, the dust hasn't settled."

No criminal charges have been filed against Fresh Mark, but authorities say the investigation is continuing.

The company makes bacon, hot dogs, ham and lunch meat for the Sugardale and Superior's brands.

The company referred questions to federal authorities, but noted in a statement that Fresh Mark is a member of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's self-policing program that's described as a way for employers to verify workers are in the country legally and to spot fraudulent documents.

"This program between the US government and private employers ensures a lawful workforce," Fresh Mark's statement said.

The agency said members of the program aren't immune from prosecution for workforce compliance violations.

"Unlawful employment is one of the key magnets drawing illegal aliens across our borders," said Steve Francis, head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations unit in Detroit.

Two weeks ago, immigration agents arrested 114 people at a garden and landscaping company in northern Ohio. Authorities said they planned to charge workers for crimes including identity theft and tax evasion.

In December, a 62-year-old Guatemalan national was killed at the Canton plant after he stepped into a chute and got caught in a waste auger, according to authorities.

