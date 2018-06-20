Muskogee County jail inmate dies at hospital - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Muskogee County jail inmate dies at hospital

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) - A Muskogee County jail inmate has died at a hospital after suffering an undisclosed medical issue.

The county sheriff's office says 35-year-old Floyd Patterson III of Muskogee died Monday, shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Sheriff Rob Frazier said the death is being investigated by the sheriff's office.

Patterson was arrested Sunday on a charge of public intoxication.

