Sen. Lankford: Families Staying Together Should Be "Default" - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Sen. Lankford: Families Staying Together Should Be "Default"

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

Republican Senator James Lankford, of Oklahoma, is adding his voice to the chorus of lawmakers calling for an end to the practice of separating migrant families at the border. He told "CBS This Morning" Wednesday that the "default" for the Trump administration and any immigration legislation should be that families stay together, as lawmakers continue to work on ending the controversial policy. 

"I have spoken with Secretary of DHS, Secretary [Kirstjen] Nielsen, she and I have had a good conversation about this as they're trying to be able to work it together, the default position I believe should be that families stay together," he told "CBS This Morning," adding, "There should be exceptions to that as there always have been, but the default is family stays together."  

But Lankford also suggested that it's already within the power of the Trump administration to end the practice. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who rolled out the administration's "zero tolerance" policy in April, can keep families together now with the "stroke of a pen," he said. However, the administration has insisted it's up to Congress to fix the problem.

Lawmakers must also come up with a solution for dealing with families seeking asylum at the border, as opposed to those who are illegally entering. "The issue is do we allow individuals to be able to choose voluntary return? Keep the families together while they're making the decision -- if they choose voluntary return, then they can make a return back before charges are actually filed," said Lankford. 

He added, "Our request is just delay when you're filing charges to give the families time to be able to make a decision. If they're not seeking asylum -- they were trying to be able to cross the border illegally -- then they're given that opportunity to return as a family."

Lankford said that asylum seekers in the meantime should seek valid port of entry into the United States, which is creating a "bigger challenge" for border officials.

"That's the spot [that] if they know they're going to request asylum they can go, they're not violating a law," Lankford explained. "Secretary Nielsen has been very clear that if you're seeking asylum, go to a port of entry, don't try to illegally cross the border in the open area, and then once you get into the country, then declare asylum because it makes it much more complicated for people." 

He added, "The challenge is they have to get people to a spot to be able to determine if they quality for asylum and then make the decision from there and it slows down the process dramatically."

The senator suggested that as nationwide debate grows over the policy, "as much transparency as possible helps everyone to be able get answers to questions and be able to look at it," and he added, "We are a government of the people, by the people, for the people. The people want to be able to get basic answers, and that's a very reasonable request." 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Truth Test: Mick Cornett Ad

    Truth Test: Mick Cornett Ad

    Like his opponents, Former Mick Cornett's ad have been mostly about himself and his record. 

    More >>

    Like his opponents, Former Mick Cornett's ad have been mostly about himself and his record. 

    More >>

  • Homeland Security Drafts Plan To End Family Separation

    Homeland Security Drafts Plan To End Family Separation

    Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks at the National Sheriffs' Association convention in New Orleans, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks at the National Sheriffs' Association convention in New Orleans, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks at the National Sheriffs' Association convention in New Orleans, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks at the National Sheriffs' Association convention in New Orleans, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention. 

    More >>

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.