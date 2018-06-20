TSA To Step Up Efforts To Limit Powder In Carry-Ons

Air travelers will face a new level of attention at airport checkpoints starting Wednesday. The TSA will now inspect passengers' carry-on bags for powdered material. TSA officers will start asking passengers in the standard security lines to remove containers holding at least 350 milliliters of powder – roughly the size of a soda can – from their carry-on bags for additional screening. The rules are similar to those already in place for liquids and gels. The TSA is check...More >>
Air travelers will face a new level of attention at airport checkpoints starting Wednesday. The TSA will now inspect passengers' carry-on bags for powdered material. TSA officers will start asking passengers in the standard security lines to remove containers holding at least 350 milliliters of powder – roughly the size of a soda can – from their carry-on bags for additional screening. The rules are similar to those already in place for liquids and gels. The TSA is check...More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.