Man who set up wife's killing must serve life sentence

Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:32:12 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...
Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:25:19 GMT
(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...
Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:23:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...
MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age" shelters.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:23:25 GMT
(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...
A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:06:15 GMT
(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...
Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:05:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...
California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:05:40 GMT
(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...
Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.More >>
In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border