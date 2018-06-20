FDA reconsiders added sugar label for maple syrup, honey - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

FDA reconsiders added sugar label for maple syrup, honey

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Explains: US has split up families throughout its history

    AP Explains: US has split up families throughout its history

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:25:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...
    AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.More >>
    AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.More >>

  • Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters

    Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:23:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...
    MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age"...More >>
    MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age" shelters.More >>

  • Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:23:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
    •   

By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reconsidering its plan to label pure maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

Maple syrup producers had rallied against the plan, saying FDA's upcoming requirement to update nutrition labels to tell consumers that pure maple syrup and honey contain added sugars was misleading, illogical and confusing and could hurt their industries.

After receiving feedback including more than 3,000 comments on its draft plan, the FDA said Monday that it would now come up with a revised approach.

"The feedback that FDA has received is that the approach laid out in the draft guidance does not provide the clarity that the FDA intended. It is important to FDA that consumers are able to effectively use the new Nutrition Facts label to make informed, healthy dietary choices. The agency looks forward to working with stakeholders to devise a sensible solution," the FDA said.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb had said earlier this year that he has made nutrition one of his top priorities, and the Nutrition Facts label hasn't been meaningfully updated in decades. He said the FDA's goal was to increase consumer awareness of the quantity of added sugars in foods.

In maple country of Vermont - the country's largest producer of the sweet stuff - the congressional delegation and state's attorney general urged the FDA commissioner to reconsider the added sugars label for maple syrup, with Attorney General T.J. Donovan calling on Vermonters to comment on the FDA's plan.

The American Honey Producers Association said the plan could lead to consumers wondering what's being added to pure honey, when nothing is.

"I applaud the FDA's decision to hear Vermonters on this issue," Donovan said on Tuesday. "We all agree that consumers have a right to know what is in their food, especially when it comes to their health and safety," he said. "And, we also agree that common sense is a virtue."

Maple syrup producer Roger Brown of Slopeside Syrup in Richmond, Vermont, who has been a leading voice on the issue, said the FDA's response to the feedback is a good step.

"I applaud the FDA for acknowledging the relevance of the issue and the need to re-examine it," he said. "I am grateful that this question and this issue has been a part of a pretty broad conversation and has generated a lot of support from the maple community, from Vermonters and maple fans around the country.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.