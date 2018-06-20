Round Of Showers To Hit Metro Wednesday Morning, Evening - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Round Of Showers To Hit Metro Wednesday Morning, Evening

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Showers and some storms will be in the panhandle and northwest part of the state, Wednesday morning.

The trend will weaken with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be another chance of showers and storms along a cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening time. The front will swing southeast later in the day.

A few severe storms are possible with hail and wind as the main threats. Mostly cloudy and highs mid to upper 80s. 

Wednesday night will see overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 60s with a chance of showers and storms. 

Thursday will be the first day of summer, at least on the calendar!! Temperatures aren't going to be too bad! Close to average in the mid to upper 80s. Clear skies and lots of sunshine. Quiet and dry.

Thursday night will see clear skies and overnight lows comfortable in the mid to upper 60s. 

Friday will see a chance of showers and storms with temperatures near 90.

This weekend will see a slight chance of showers and storms with hotter temperatures. The heat will build back in the forecast.

