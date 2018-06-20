Fallen Tecumseh Officer's Family Outraged Over Fake Facebook Page

Air travelers will face a new level of attention at airport checkpoints starting Wednesday. The TSA will now inspect passengers' carry-on bags for powdered material. TSA officers will start asking passengers in the standard security lines to remove containers holding at least 350 milliliters of powder – roughly the size of a soda can – from their carry-on bags for additional screening. The rules are similar to those already in place for liquids and gels. The TSA is check...More >>
Air travelers will face a new level of attention at airport checkpoints starting Wednesday. The TSA will now inspect passengers' carry-on bags for powdered material. TSA officers will start asking passengers in the standard security lines to remove containers holding at least 350 milliliters of powder – roughly the size of a soda can – from their carry-on bags for additional screening. The rules are similar to those already in place for liquids and gels. The TSA is check...More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!