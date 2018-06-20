Fallen Tecumseh Officer's Family Outraged Over Fake Facebook Page

A fallen Oklahoma police officer's family is outraged after learning someone created a fake Facebook account earlier this month using his picture.

That fake Facebook account also got a reaction from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney was shot and killed during a traffic stop in March of last year, and the family discovered that someone created a fake Facebook account using his picture.

The fake profile which claims Justin Terney is an officer with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, loves fishing and hunting.

I checked Wednesday morning and could not find the fake Facebook page, so it may have been deleted.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department posted on their Facebook page, reacting to the fake account.