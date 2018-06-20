Victim Injured In Shooting Near Midtown OKC

Police are searching for a gunman they say is responsible for injuring a man in northwest Oklahoma City.

Air 1 circled the area near 9th and Blackwelder after a man was injured in the shooting near Northwest 9th Street and North Blackwelder Avenue.

The victim told police he was parked behind a convenient store and was sleeping when he heard a gunshot. The man's arm was injured after he was hit by bullet fragments or shrapnel. He suffered minor injuries.

Police said several shots were fired through the windshield.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.