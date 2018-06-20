Oklahoma Senator Opposes Trump's Border Policy Of Separating Fam - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Oklahoma Senator Opposes Trump's Border Policy Of Separating Families

Senator Jim Inhofe Senator Jim Inhofe
WASHINGTON -

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe is joining Senator James Lankford in opposing the Trump administration's policy of separating families at the border.

Senator Jim Inhofe news release

The senator says he is co-sponsoring Texas Senator Ted Cruz's bill to end the zero-tolerance policy.

“The separation of children and parents at the border is the sad result of problematic loopholes in existing immigration law. It must be stopped immediately through reforms that permanently address the root cause of the crisis. I’m pleased this legislation will end the unnecessary family separation that’s been occurring," said Senator Jim Inhofe.

Protect Kids and Parents Act 

Inhofe says he also sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristjen Nielsen and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar over the matter.

