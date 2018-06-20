Sister led California police to shackled, starving siblings

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

Nevada will carry out its first execution in 12 years using a never-before-tried combination of drugs that drew a court challenge over concerns that a convicted murderer could suffer during the lethal injection.

(AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Veg...

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...

Police body-camera videos from the night of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip show the chaos and confusion officers faced as waves of wounded and fleeing concert-goers sought help.

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

By AMY TAXIN and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - In a plea to a police dispatcher to "help my sisters," a 17-year-old girl in a childlike, quivering voice detailed years of abuse she and 12 siblings suffered in a squalid house where she said they were shackled to beds, choked and the stench was suffocating.

The 911 call was played in a California court Wednesday during a hearing to determine if her mother and father should face trial on child abuse charges in a case that attracted worldwide attention following their arrests last winter.

The girl is heard on the recording saying two younger sisters and a brother were chained to their beds and she couldn't take it any longer.

"They will wake up at night and they will start crying and they wanted me to call somebody," she said in a high-pitched voice. "I wanted to call y'all so y'all can help my sisters."

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse and other charges. They are being held on $12 million bail each. Louise Turpin dabbed her eyes with a tissue as the recording of her daughter was played.

The 911 call in January marked a new start for the 13 Turpin offspring - ages 2 to 29 - who lived in such isolation that some didn't even understand the role of the police when they arrived at the house in Perris, 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

Two girls, 11 and 14, had been hastily released from their chains when police showed up, but a 22-year-old son remained shackled.

The young man said he and his siblings had been suspected of stealing food and being disrespectful, Det. Thomas Salisbury said. The man said he had been tied up with ropes at first and then, after learning to wriggle free, restrained with increasingly larger chains on and off over six years.

Children were deprived food and things other kids take for granted, such as toys and games, authorities said. They were allowed to do little except write in journals that may corroborate the horrific stories they told investigators.

Some suffered from severe malnutrition and muscle wasting, said investigator Patrick Morris. An 11-year-old girl who was shackled to a bed had arms the size of an infant, he said.

The 17-year-old, who said she hadn't finished first grade, had difficulty pronouncing some words and spoke like a much younger child.

The girl planned her escape for two years and was terrified as she climbed out a window to freedom, Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Manuel Campos testified.

"She couldn't even dial 911 because she was so scared that she was shaking," he said.

She didn't know the neighborhood and had to read her address to the dispatcher off a piece of paper. The kids were rarely allowed outside, though they went out on Halloween and traveled as a family to Disneyland and Las Vegas, they said.

"Sometimes I wake up and I can't breathe because of how dirty the house is," the girl told the woman dispatcher.

She said she hadn't bathed in a year and Campos observed dirt caked on her skin and a stink from being unbathed.

The girl referred to her parents as "mother" and "father" because she said it was "more like the Bible days," he said.

She reported that her father pulled down her pants and put her on his clothed lap in a recliner chair in the TV room when she was 12. She said she didn't like it and pulled up her pants, and that he told her not tell anyone, Campos said.

The children spent most of their time locked in their rooms except for limited meals or using the bathroom.

If they didn't obey strict rules, they were slapped in the face or had their hair pulled, the girl told Campos.

The eldest son in the family told authorities discipline in the home included beatings with the leather or buckle end of a belt, said Wade Walsvick, senior investigator for the Riverside County district attorney's office. Years earlier, when the family lived in Texas, he said the beatings involved "a switch, the paddle and the oar" and the siblings were sometimes placed in cages.

About two years ago, the mother found out the girl had been watching a Justin Bieber video, and started choking her and asked, "do you want to die?" Campos said.

The girl said she didn't want to die, but she feared she was about to as the choking continued.

"Yes you do, yes you do, you do, you want to die," the mother said, according to Campos. "You want to die and go to hell."

The hearing is scheduled to resume Thursday.

___

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press Writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.