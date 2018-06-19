Lewandowski on girl with Down syndrome: 'Wah wah'

Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:53:35 GMT
(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...
Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>
Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:53:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.
Florida lawmakers barred from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally.More >>
Florida lawmakers barred from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:53:08 GMT
(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...
A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:52:56 GMT
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican...More >>
Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican border.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:52:48 GMT
(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:52:43 GMT
A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.More >>
A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.More >>
Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:52:42 GMT
The FBI and multiple Washington-area police departments are looking for a still-unknown serial rapist they believe has committed at least six sexual assaults and could be responsible for many more.More >>
The FBI and multiple Washington-area police departments are looking for a still-unknown serial rapist they believe has committed at least six sexual assaults and could be responsible for many more.More >>
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border
WASHINGTON (AP) - A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."
Corey Lewandowski appeared Tuesday on Fox News Channel to discuss President Trump's hard-line immigration policy, which has led to the practice of taking migrant children from parents charged with entering the country illegally.
Earlier Tuesday, a Mexican official said one of those children was a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome.
When another Fox panelist mentioned that story, Lewandowski responded with "Wah wah."
Despite being fired from the Trump campaign in 2016, Lewandowski appears to have regained the president's approval. During an April rally in Michigan, Trump called Lewandowski on stage and praised him for not being a "pushover" or a "patsy."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.