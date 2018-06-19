Metro Woman Says Neighbor's Pit Bull Has Her Afraid To Leave Hom - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Metro Woman Says Neighbor's Pit Bull Has Her Afraid To Leave Home

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A northwest Oklahoma City woman is pointing the finger at her neighbor, after a pit bull ends up in her backyard. 

Simone Chandler says this isn’t about pit bull shaming. She loves dogs, and has three of her own. However, last November, one of her dogs was mauled and nearly killed in an attack in her backyard. 

Chandler always suspected it was a neighbor’s pit bull, after the veterinarian that treated her mauled dog told her it looked like a pit bull attack. 

She took photos of her neighbor’s pit bull Saturday, after it rushed into her backyard.

“I do feel like we’re being held hostage,” Chandler said. “I can’t even enjoy our backyard.” 

The owner of the pit bull tells News 9 he plans to move all of his dogs from his home, and to his place of business. 

Animal Welfare tells News 9 they’ve issued four citations at the home for “failure to contain.”  Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary says they are monitoring the situation.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.