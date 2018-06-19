Metro Woman Says Neighbor's Pit Bull Has Her Afraid To Leave Home

A northwest Oklahoma City woman is pointing the finger at her neighbor, after a pit bull ends up in her backyard.

Simone Chandler says this isn’t about pit bull shaming. She loves dogs, and has three of her own. However, last November, one of her dogs was mauled and nearly killed in an attack in her backyard.

Chandler always suspected it was a neighbor’s pit bull, after the veterinarian that treated her mauled dog told her it looked like a pit bull attack.

She took photos of her neighbor’s pit bull Saturday, after it rushed into her backyard.

“I do feel like we’re being held hostage,” Chandler said. “I can’t even enjoy our backyard.”

The owner of the pit bull tells News 9 he plans to move all of his dogs from his home, and to his place of business.

Animal Welfare tells News 9 they’ve issued four citations at the home for “failure to contain.” Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary says they are monitoring the situation.