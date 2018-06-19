Pearl Harbor survivor says goodbye before leaving Hawaii

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A Virginia prosecutor says no charges will be filed against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man after he ignored their commands and spun quickly toward them during a nighttime encounter.

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.

(Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...

(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...

California would lead the U.S. in significantly changing the standard for when police can fire their weapons under legislation that has cleared its first hurdle.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, is congratulated by Pastor Les Simmons after her bill to limit police use of deadly force was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Sacramento, ...

Ted Cruz initially defended the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies, but has since staged an about-face and proposed his own bill ending immigrant family separation.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens to an answer to his question of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee to examine Ho...

CEOs of Facebook, Google, Apple and others speak out against child separations at the border.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago.

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory, center, salutes sailors who stood in an honor cordon, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Honolulu. Emory, who served aboard the USS Honolulu during the 1941 attack, is moving back the the mainland and w...

An Idaho couple who says their teenage son was sprayed with cyanide by a predator-killing trap that federal workers mistakenly placed on U.S. land near their home has sued the government.

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory, center, sits a surprise ceremony honoring him, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Honolulu. Emory, who served aboard the USS Honolulu during the 1941 attack, is moving back the the mainland and wanted t...

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) - Nearly eight decades ago, Ray Emory, then a young sailor, watched in disbelief as Japanese torpedoes tore into American ships in Pearl Harbor.

Emory survived the devastating attack but didn't forget his fellow sailors and Marines who died and were buried in Hawaii without anyone knowing their names.

His relentless efforts in the years that followed led to nearly 150 of those servicemen finally being identified so their families could find closure.

Now frail with white-hair, the 97-year-old Emory arrived Tuesday in a golf cart at the pier where his ship, the USS Honolulu, was moored on Dec. 7, 1941. He came to say what could be his final goodbye to the storied naval base.

More than 500 sailors were there to greet him. They lined the rails and formed an honor cordon, shouting cheers of "Hip, Hip, Hooray!" Emory saluted them.

"I'm glad I came and I'll never forget it," Emory told reporters after a ceremony in his honor.

Emory wanted to visit the pier before leaving his Hawaii home for Boise, Idaho. His wife died about a month ago and he plans to live with his son and go fishing.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, Emory managed to fire a few rounds at the airplanes that dropped the torpedoes. He still has an empty bullet casing that fell to his ship deck.

In 2012, the Navy and National Park Service recognized Emory for his work with the military and Department of Veterans Affairs to honor and remember Pearl Harbor's dead.

Bureaucrats didn't welcome his efforts, at least not initially. Emory says they politely told him to "'go you-know-where.'" It didn't deter him.

First, thanks to legislation sponsored by the late U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink of Hawaii, he managed to get gravestones for unknowns from the USS Arizona marked with name of their battleship.

In 2003, the military agreed to dig up a casket that Emory was convinced, after meticulously studying records, included the remains of multiple USS Oklahoma servicemen. Emory was right, and five sailors were identified.

It helped lay the foundation for the Pentagon's decision more than a decade later to exhume and attempt to identify all 388 sailors and Marines from the Oklahoma who had been buried as unknowns in a national cemetery in Honolulu.

Since those 2015 exhumations, 138 sailors from the Oklahoma have been identified. About 77 have been reburied, many in their hometowns, bringing closure to families across the country.

"Ray, you're the man that did it. There's nobody else. If it wasn't for you, it would have never been done," Jim Taylor, the Navy's liaison to Pearl Harbor survivors, told Emory during the brief ceremony Tuesday at the USS Honolulu's old pier.

Taylor presented Emory with a black, folded POW/MIA flag printed with the words: "You are not forgotten."

Some of the remains, especially those burned to ash, will never be identified. But the military aims to put names with 80 percent of the Oklahoma servicemen who were dug up in 2015.

Altogether, the Pearl Harbor attack killed nearly 2,400 U.S. servicemen. The Oklahoma lost 429 men after being hit by at least nine torpedoes.

It was the second-largest number of dead from one vessel. The USS Arizona lost 1,177 sailors and Marines. Most of those killed on the Arizona remain entombed in the sunken hull of the battleship.

The Pentagon has also exhumed the remains of 35 servicemen from the USS West Virginia from Honolulu's National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. None have been identified so far.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.