Turf War Plays Out In Republican Primary For Oklahoma Governor

So far, more than $11 million has been spent by the candidates running for Oklahoma governor.

In the final week before the primary election, more political ads are expected.

On the Democratic side, polls show Drew Edmondson has a sizable lead.

On the Republican side, Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt are in a dead heat.

The top two will most likely face off in a run-off election.

Sooner Poll's Bill Shapard said Stitt is emerging as the Tulsa candidate.

“What we look at time and time again in polling is that Tulsans look at Oklahoma Citians and say, 'The State Capitol is there, you guys basically run everything.' So, they are much more inclined to vote for one of their own,” said Shapard.

Shapard said Cornett’s calculation to spend time and money getting support in the Tulsa area hasn’t showed up in the polling.

Shapard’s advice to Cornett is to build his support in OKC, which has weakened in the last two months, according to Sooner Poll.

The pollster thinks Stitt will continue to position himself as the Tulsa candidate and Lamb, who has polled strongly in rural counties, will go after votes in OKC.

According to number reported to the State Ethics Commission, both Lamb and Stitt have around $800,000 left before Tuesday.

That includes $600 Stitt loaned to his own campaign.

Cornett has around $250,000.

