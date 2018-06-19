Judge denies Stormy Daniels' request to reverse case delay

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...

Some fear changes to state laws as US weighs pot medicine

CEOs of Facebook, Google, Apple and others speak out against child separations at the border.

A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.

A federal judge has denied porn actress Stormy Daniels' request to reconsider delaying her legal fight against President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer.

Florida lawmakers were barred Tuesday from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally and alone.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.

(Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...

Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican border.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

Ted Cruz initially defended the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies, but has since staged an about-face and proposed his own bill ending immigrant family separation.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens to an answer to his question of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee to examine Ho...

(David Caltabiano/KABB/WOAI via AP). In this image tweeted by David Caltabiano of KABB/WOAI, a heavily damaged SUV is seen on Texas Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, after crashing while carrying more than a dozen people fleeing from Border Patrol agents...

(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A federal judge on Tuesday denied porn actress Stormy Daniels' request to reconsider delaying her legal fight against President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero's decision came weeks after Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, argued that the judge should reconsider his order from April delaying the case and force Trump to answer questions under oath and allow him to obtain documents in the lawsuit.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and carried on a platonic relationship with him for about a year and is suing to dissolve a confidentiality agreement that prevents her from discussing it. She argues the nondisclosure agreement should be invalidated because Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed it, but the president did not.

Trump has denied any sexual relationship with Daniels.

Cohen sought a delay in the case after his home and office were raided by the FBI in April. The agents were seeking records about the nondisclosure agreement that Daniels had signed, among other things. Cohen argued the criminal investigation overlaps with issues in the lawsuit and his right against self-incrimination could be adversely affected because he won't be able to respond and defend himself.

Otero agreed in April to delay the case for 90 days, citing the criminal investigation that Cohen is facing.

Avenatti argues that new evidence in the case - mainly statements made by Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani about the Cohen investigation - meant there could be "less drastic measures" the judge should consider, instead of the complete stay of the case.

Avenatti said he'd agree not to take sworn testimony from Cohen during the 90-day period and instead wanted to depose Trump, who he says is not under investigation for his dealings with Stormy Daniels.

But Otero said in Tuesday's ruling that there wasn't sufficient legal evidence to reverse the prior order.

In his ruling, the judge found there was no evidence that Cohen was being "disingenuous or unreasonable" when he said he would assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

