UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Says US Will Leave UN Human Rights Council

One person was injured Tuesday evening during an altercation in northwest Oklahoma City.More >>
One person was injured Tuesday evening during an altercation in northwest Oklahoma City.More >>
Police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday after releasing a sketch of a man wanted for burglary and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Northwest Oklahoma City.More >>
Police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday after releasing a sketch of a man wanted for burglary and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Northwest Oklahoma City.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.