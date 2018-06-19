Police, FBI seeking Washington-area serial rapist

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

The FBI and multiple Washington-area police departments are looking for a still-unknown serial rapist they believe has committed at least six sexual assaults and could be responsible for many more.

(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...

Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican border.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

A federal judge has denied porn actress Stormy Daniels' request to reconsider delaying her legal fight against President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer.

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...

Some fear changes to state laws as US weighs pot medicine

CEOs of Facebook, Google, Apple and others speak out against child separations at the border.

Florida lawmakers were barred Tuesday from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally and alone.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.

(David Caltabiano/KABB/WOAI via AP). In this image tweeted by David Caltabiano of KABB/WOAI, a heavily damaged SUV is seen on Texas Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, after crashing while carrying more than a dozen people fleeing from Border Patrol agents...

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - In an unusual step, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia has issued an indictment for the DNA profile of a still-unidentified man linked to a string of rapes in area hotels dating back to 2002.

Police have yet to determine the man's identity, but law enforcement agencies are hoping to break the case by making their investigation public. The FBI and multiple Washington-area police departments announced Tuesday that the man is suspected of committing at least six sexual assaults and could be responsible for many more.

In a joint news conference, the FBI's Washington field office along with Washington's Metropolitan Police Department and police forces from neighboring Maryland and Virginia said that six rapes between May 2002 and June 2003 had been "definitively linked by DNA" to one individual.

Most of the victims were hotel housekeepers attacked while cleaning rooms.

Authorities released a composite sketch of the suspect that was based on DNA modeling rather than eyewitness descriptions. They also released images of a box cutter and a ring that were left by the attacker at different crime scenes.

"DNA evidence has enabled us to push this case forward and we are hopeful that this DNA profile, and the community, can help us finally achieve justice," said U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu. "Despite the passage of time, we have never forgotten these victims."

The same man is suspected of involvement in at least three other sexual assaults as recently as February 2006 and a string of attempted break-ins at area hotels.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said the suspect has "preyed on members of the D.C. region for nearly a decade."

___

Anyone seeking to offer a tip on the identity of the suspect can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099, text the MPD Text Tip Line at 50411, or submit a tip with the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.