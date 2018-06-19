Your Guide To Oklahoma's Primary Elections (June 26)

As Oklahoma voters prepare for the big primary election June 26, News 9 wanted to put together a digital resource for Oklahomans to educate themselves about the candidates and the state questions on which they'll be deciding.

First things first, however: Registration for absentee voting ends on June 20. Here's a link to an online absentee application.

In-person absentee voting is an option later this week and this weekend, too. Here's information for several Oklahoma counties:

Absentee ballots, Oklahoma County:

https://www.oklahomacounty.org/403/Absentee-Voting

Absentee ballots, Logan County:

https://www.logancountyok.com/Election_Board.php

Absentee ballots, Cleveland County:

http://www.clevelandcountyelectionboard.com/absentee-voting

Perhaps the hottest race is State Question 788, the vote on medical marijuana. Here's how the ballot will read:

BALLOT TITLE FOR STATE QUESTION NO. 788

This measure amends the Oklahoma State Statutes. A yes vote legalizes the licensed use, sale, and growth of marijuana in Oklahoma for medicinal purposes. A license is required for use and possession of marijuana for medicinal purposes and must be approved by an Oklahoma Board Certified Physician. The State Department of Health will issue medical marijuana licenses if the applicant is eighteen years or older and an Oklahoma resident. A special exception will be granted to an applicant under the age of eighteen, however these applications must be signed by two physicians and a parent or legal guardian. The Department will also issue seller, grower, packaging, transportation, research and caregiver licenses. Individual and retail businesses must meet minimal requirements to be licensed to sell marijuana to licensees. The punishment for unlicensed possession of permitted amounts of marijuana for individuals who can state a medical condition is a fine not exceeding four hundred dollars. Fees and zoning restrictions are established. A seven percent state tax is imposed on medical marijuana sales.

SHALL THE PROPOSAL BE APPROVED?

FOR THE PROPOSAL – YES

AGAINST THE PROPOSAL – NO

A "YES" vote is a vote in favor of this measure. A "NO" vote is a vote against this measure.

***

There are four other state questions on the Oklahoma primary ballot as well. Give them a look:

More information on State Question No. 794

BALLOT TITLE FOR STATE QUESTION NO. 794

This measure amends the provisions of the Oklahoma Constitution that guarantees certain rights for crime victims. These rights would now be protected in a manner equal to the defendant's rights. The measure would also make changes to victim's rights, including:

(1) expanding the court proceedings at which a victim has the right to be heard;

(2) adding a right to reasonable protection;

(3) adding a right to proceedings free from unreasonable delay;

(4) adding a right to talk with the prosecutor; and

(5) allowing victims to refuse interview requests from the defendant's attorney without a subpoena.

The Oklahoma Constitution currently grants victims' rights to crime victims and their family members. This measure would instead grant these rights to crime victims and those directly harmed by the crime. Victims would no longer have a constitutional right to know the defendant's location following arrest, during prosecution, and while sentenced to confinement or probation, but would have the right to be notified of the defendant's release or escape from custody.

Under this measure, victims would have these rights in both adult and juvenile proceedings. Victims would be able to assert these rights in court, and the court would be required to act promptly.

SHALL THE PROPOSAL BE APPROVED?

FOR THE PROPOSAL – YES

AGAINST THE PROPOSAL – NO

***

More information on State Question No. 798

BALLOT TITLE FOR STATE QUESTION NO. 798

This measure amends the Oklahoma Constitution. It adds a new Section 3.1 to Article 6. It deals with the Offices of Governor and Lieutenant Governor. It would provide that a voter would cast one vote for both of these offices. The persons running for these offices would run as a team. The procedure for the joint nomination and election of candidates for those offices would be set by law. This would begin in 2026.

SHALL THE PROPOSAL BE APPROVED?

FOR THE PROPOSAL – YES

AGAINST THE PROPOSAL – NO

***

More information on State Question No. 800

BALLOT TITLE FOR STATE QUESTION NO. 800

This measure would create a new fund called "The Oklahoma Vision Fund" in the Oklahoma Constitution. Money could be appropriated to the Fund. Beginning July 1, 2020, five percent (5%) of gross production taxes on both oil and gas would be deposited into the Fund. After that fiscal year, the percentage would increase by two-tenths percentage points each year. Other monies could be deposited into the Fund if provided by law. The State Treasurer would deposit four percent (4%) of the principal amount of the Fund into the State General Revenue Fund each year. The Fund would be subject to an investment standard known as the prudent investor rule. The Fund could be invested in stocks and similar securities. Not more than five percent (5%) of the monies in the Fund could be used for payment of debt obligations issued by the State of Oklahoma, state government entities or local government entities.

SHALL THE PROPOSAL BE APPROVED?

FOR THE PROPOSAL – YES

AGAINST THE PROPOSAL – NO

***

More information on State Question No. 801

BALLOT TITLE FOR STATE QUESTION NO. 801

This measure amends Section 10 of Article 10 of the Oklahoma Constitution. It expands the uses permitted for certain ad valorem taxes levied by a school district. Currently, tax revenue is placed in a building fund. The fund is changed to allow use for operations. The operations would be those deemed necessary by a school district.

SHALL THE PROPOSAL BE APPROVED?

FOR THE PROPOSAL – YES

AGAINST THE PROPOSAL – NO

***

Oklahoma voters will also be deciding primary races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, just to name a few. We've found a fantastic resource that not only lists all the candidates running for office in Oklahoma, but also links to their websites.

Click here: http://www.politics1.com/ok.htm

Last but not least, come Tuesday, you'll need to know your polling place. If you don't already know where to go, here's a link to an application where you can find your polling place in Oklahoma.