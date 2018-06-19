OCPD Releases Sketch Of Man Wanted For Burglary, Rape

Police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday after releasing a sketch of a man wanted for burglary and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Northwest Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the crime took place Tuesday, June 12 at a home in the 600 block of Northwest 18th Street. The suspect burglarized the residence and raped the 70-year-old woman who lived there.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 50’s, approximately 5’09” tall and heavy-set. He has black curly hair, a mustache and a 5 o’clock shadow.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com.