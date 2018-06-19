5 charged in immigrant smuggling scheme after Texas crash

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...

CEOs of Facebook, Google, Apple and others speak out against child separations at the border.

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

California would lead the U.S. in significantly changing the standard for when police can fire their weapons under legislation that has cleared its first hurdle.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, is congratulated by Pastor Les Simmons after her bill to limit police use of deadly force was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Sacramento, ...

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.

Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican border.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...

(David Caltabiano/KABB/WOAI via AP). In this image tweeted by David Caltabiano of KABB/WOAI, a heavily damaged SUV is seen on Texas Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, after crashing while carrying more than a dozen people fleeing from Border Patrol agents...

(Courtesy of KABB/WOAI via AP). This frame grab from video provided by KABB/WOAI in San Antonio shows the scene on Texas Highway 85, where authorities say multiple people are dead and others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed, Sun...

By RYAN TARINELLI

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Federal prosecutors charged five people Tuesday in a scheme to smuggle immigrants illegally after an SUV driven by one of them crashed in Texas while fleeing Border Patrol agents, killing five passengers.

The crash happened Sunday after Border Patrol became suspicious of three vehicles traveling in a convoy between El Indio and Carrizo Springs, Texas, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the western district of Texas. When agents tried to make "immigration inspections," two of the three vehicles - a 2007 Suburban and a 2008 Tahoe - led authorities on a high speed chase.

The Suburban, carrying 14 people and traveling more than 100 mph (161 kph), lost control and overturned on Texas Highway 85 as it was entering Big Wells, a town about 100 miles southwest of San Antonio. Most of the occupants were ejected. Four passengers died at the scene and another died enroute to the hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.

The man driving that SUV, 20-year-old Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr., was among those charged, along with the driver of the vehicle that did not take off when agents approached, 55-year-old Marcial Gomez Santana. Two of the others charged are Santana's children. The fifth person charged was a passenger in the convoy.

They are charged with transporting and conspiracy to transport and harbor "illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and death."

The driver of the other vehicle that tried to elude agents, a 17-year-old unidentified U.S. citizen, was detained and is in the custody of Dimmit County authorities. The teenager has not been charged by federal authorities.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that nearly two dozen people believed to be in the country illegally were involved in the smuggling scheme.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over the treatment of immigrants at the southern U.S. border. The Trump administration has announced a "zero tolerance" policy toward illegal immigration that includes separation of children from their families in some cases. The policy has sparked outrage from Democrats and some Republicans.

Daryl Fields, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, said in an email that four of those charged made their initial court appearances on Tuesday in Del Rio, Texas, and Monsivais is expected to have an initial appearance Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear if they have defense attorneys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.