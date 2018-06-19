OU Board Of Regents Revokes Emeritus Status Of Former Professor

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has voted to revoke the emeritus status of a former professor who is accused of sexual harassment, according to media reports.

About 30 people signed a statement accusing 64-year-old John Scamehorn of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior while he had access to drama school events as a donor for the university.

OU has also returned donations from Scamehorn.