Dodgers' Kershaw To Make Rehab Start For Oklahoma City

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be pitching for Oklahoma City Saturday night in Omaha, according to the MLB.com beat reporter for the Dodgers.

Ken Gurnick reported via Twitter Tuesday morning that Kershaw will pitch four innings for OKC against the Omaha Storm Chasers before returning to the L.A. rotation.

Kershaw is 1-4 on the season, having started eight games. His ERA is 2.76.

The Dodgers' star has been on the Disabled List since May 31 with a lower back issue.