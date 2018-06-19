Dodgers' Kershaw To Make Rehab Start For Oklahoma City - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dodgers' Kershaw To Make Rehab Start For Oklahoma City

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be pitching for Oklahoma City Saturday night in Omaha, according to the MLB.com beat reporter for the Dodgers.

Ken Gurnick reported via Twitter Tuesday morning that Kershaw will pitch four innings for OKC against the Omaha Storm Chasers before returning to the L.A. rotation.

Kershaw is 1-4 on the season, having started eight games. His ERA is 2.76.

The Dodgers' star has been on the Disabled List since May 31 with a lower back issue.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.