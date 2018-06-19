Oklahoma Corporation Commission Approves OG&E Settlement - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Approves OG&E Settlement

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted to approve the settlement in the Oklahoma Gas & Electric rate case. The settlement calls for a $64 million rate reduction and an $18.5 million tax refund.

OG&E customers will receive a one-time refund as a result of the federal corporation income tax cut. Residential OG&E customers will see an average approximate reduction of $18.71 on their July bills. Each subsequent month, the average savings for a standard residential customer will be approximately $4.40.

6/13/2018 Related Story: AG Hunter Announces Largest Rate Reduction For OG&E Customers

 “The timing of this couldn’t be better, as the savings will begin at a time when electric bills are the highest because of the summer heat," said Commission Chairman Dana Murphy.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.