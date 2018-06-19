Lawsuit: Chicago police falsely ID thousands as gang members

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

The FBI and multiple Washington-area police departments are looking for a still-unknown serial rapist they believe has committed at least six sexual assaults and could be responsible for many more.

(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...

Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican border.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...

CEOs of Facebook, Google, Apple and others speak out against child separations at the border.

Florida lawmakers were barred Tuesday from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally and alone.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.

(David Caltabiano/KABB/WOAI via AP). In this image tweeted by David Caltabiano of KABB/WOAI, a heavily damaged SUV is seen on Texas Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, after crashing while carrying more than a dozen people fleeing from Border Patrol agents...

By MICHAEL TARM

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Civil rights groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.

Many people were erroneously listed in the database simply because of a tattoo, social media post or address, according to the federal lawsuit from Northwestern University's MacArthur Justice Center and other groups. Those listed as gang members have a harder time landing jobs, are more likely to be denied bond after arrests and are often targets of harassment by police or immigration officers, it contends.

The way police manage the database is "arbitrary, discriminatory" and "over-inclusive," and it gives beat officers "unlimited discretion" to falsely label people gang members "based solely on their race and neighborhood," the lawsuit states. In some cases, license-reading devices flag cars registered to someone in the gang database, increasing the odds of the car being stopped.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Chicagoans for an End to the Gang Database, several other groups and four individual plaintiffs. It questions the overall accuracy of the database, noting it contains many obvious mistakes, including the names of two supposed gang members who are listed as being 132 years old.

One plaintiff, Donta Lucas, was falsely named a Gangster Disciple based on tattoo on his ankle that officers saw when they arrested him in 2012 for a bowling alley fight. Lucas says officers never told him they suspected he was a gang member and never said they would register him as one. He couldn't get a concealed-carry permit he needed in 2016 for a security job because he was in the database.

The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, names the city, police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and several officers as defendants, saying they violated the constitutional rights of people falsely listed as gang members. It calls for a court order halting the way the database is compiled and a process for getting a name removed from it.

The city's legal department declined to comment about the lawsuit. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in statement that although he couldn't speak directly to the lawsuit, "the validity and reliability" of such data was important. He said the department has been working on "a revised database order" and that proposed policies will be announced soon.

The number of people officially designated as gang members in Chicago, which has a population of about 2.7 million, dwarfs the numbers in gang databases kept by other U.S. cities. The database for New York City, which has a population about three times larger than Chicago, lists just 17,500 names, the lawsuit contends.

There's a racial element, too.

Of the more than 128,000 adults in Chicago's gang database, 70 percent are black, 25 percent are Latino and less than 5 percent are white. That means around 11 percent of Chicago's black population is named in the database. But whites are undercounted, the lawsuit says, noting the database names just 23 people as members of white supremacist organizations.

Police have confirmed there are now more than 128,000 adults in the gang database. It hasn't confirmed how many juveniles are included, though the lawsuit estimates it's between of 28,000 to 68,000.

___

Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mtarm

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.