Authorities say 1 man killed in Oklahoma crop duster crash

ENID, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Texas man was killed when the small airplane he was piloting crashed in northwestern Oklahoma.

The agency says in a news release that 52-year-old Rodney Sherry of Olton, Texas, died in the crash just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It says Sherry was the only person on board the crop-dusting aircraft when it crashed into a wheat field just northwest of Enid, 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

OHP Lt. Kera Philippi says the plane apparently crashed after striking a guideline wire that was attached to an approximately 400-foot-tall (120-meter-tall) communications tower.

Enid Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said the plane was a single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft.

