Bucks' Sterling Brown sues Milwaukee over stun-gun arrest

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

The Supreme Court's decision to avoid a definitive ruling about partisan gerrymandering shifts the focus to other states, most notably North Carolina.

Voters in a number of states will be deciding this year whether to change the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative seats, to make the process less partisan.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

A West Point cadet who tweeted pictures of himself at graduation with the message 'communism will win' is out of the Army with an other-than-honorable discharge.

(Courtesy of Spenser Rapone via AP). In this May 2016 photo provided by Spenser Rapone, Rapone raises his left fist while displaying a sign inside his hat that reads "Communism will win," after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West...

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

Democratic attorneys general are demanding that the Trump administration end a "zero tolerance" policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.

A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Milwaukee and its police department, claiming unlawful arrest and excessive force when officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation.

Brown's attorney Mark Thomsen filed the lawsuit in federal court.

Brown had been talking with officers while waiting for a citation for illegally parking in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, when officers took him down because he didn't immediately remove his hands from his pockets as ordered.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized to Brown last month when body-camera video of the arrest was released. Brown wasn't charged with anything and three officers were disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days.

Eight other officers were ordered to undergo remedial training in professional communications.

Video of the confrontation shows an officer approached Brown around 2 a.m. When their conversation becomes tense, the officer calls more squad cars for help and eventually eight officers are standing around Brown. One asks him to take his hands out of his pockets and a second or two later the scuffle begins. Almost immediately, an officer yells: "Taser! Taser! Taser!"

According to the lawsuit, one of the officers later took to Twitter to mock Brown, saying, "Nice meeting Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks at work this morning! Lol#FearTheDeer

Police only released the body camera video of the first officer who contacted Brown. But additional body camera and squad car videos, obtained by WISN-TV, showed the moments after officers used a stun gun on Brown. In one, Brown is on the ground and handcuffed when an officer puts one of his boots on Brown's ankle, holding it there. Brown doesn't mention being in any discomfort but he questions the officer's actions.

"C'mon man, you're stepping on my ankle for what?" Brown said. In response, the officer said he was trying to prevent Brown from kicking anyone.

Other videos obtained by WISN-TV showed an officer talking with two colleagues seating in a squad car. They talked about how they could be perceived as racist for arresting a black Bucks player, with one saying if anything goes wrong, it "is going to be, 'Ooh, the Milwaukee Police Department is all racist, blah, blah, blah.'"

Brown told the Journal Sentinel in an interview last month that he "gave in" when police used a stun gun and that he didn't do anything to resist because he didn't want officers to "pull out their guns."

"I was just being smart. I just wanted to get out of the situation and get home," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.