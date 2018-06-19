OU Board Of Regents Discuss Pay Raise For Lincoln Riley

A crop duster has crashed outside the town of Enid, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.More >>
A crop duster has crashed outside the town of Enid, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.More >>
Only one year into his tenure and OU Head Football coach Lincoln Riley may already be getting a pay raise.More >>
Only one year into his tenure and OU Head Football coach Lincoln Riley may already be getting a pay raise.More >>
Sources say OU quarterback Kyler Murray will forgo his senior year with the University of Oklahoma football program to begin his career in professional baseball in 2019.More >>
Sources say OU quarterback Kyler Murray will forgo his senior year with the University of Oklahoma football program to begin his career in professional baseball in 2019.More >>
OU head coach Lincoln Riley discusses the unique situation surrounding Kyler Murray while sitting down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins for an exclusive interview.More >>
OU head coach Lincoln Riley discusses the unique situation surrounding Kyler Murray while sitting down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins for an exclusive interview.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk all things Thunder, OU, OSU & Tulsa in this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.More >>
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk all things Thunder, OU, OSU & Tulsa in this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.More >>
With the possibility of Lebron James declaring free agency in July, ESPN asked artists from around the nation to plead their case for James to join their city's team.More >>
With the possibility of Lebron James declaring free agency in July, ESPN asked artists from around the nation to plead their case for James to join their city's team.More >>
Wednesday was dog day at Tulsa's ONEOK Field and one canine certainly had some fun with a baseball between innings.More >>
Wednesday was dog day at Tulsa's ONEOK Field and one canine certainly had some fun with a baseball between innings.More >>
Energy FC forward Cody Laurendi came on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz this past Sunday to preview the 2018 World Cup.More >>
Energy FC forward Cody Laurendi came on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz this past Sunday to preview the 2018 World Cup.More >>