OU Board Of Regents Discuss Pay Raise For Lincoln Riley

Only one year into his tenure and OU Head Football coach Lincoln Riley may already be getting a pay raise.

The OU Board of Regents will meet Tuesday to discuss a possible pump bump. Raises for OU assistant football coaches are also up for review.

Riley currently makes $3.1 million a year as head coach, a number that's expected to go up. Riley signed a 5 year contract in 2017. Some reports indicate he can see at least $700,000 more next year thanks to contract agreements.

On top of a $200,000 annual raise, Riley's annual stay benefit in his contract is $500,000.

Other major topics for discussion at the meeting include a new softball stadium.