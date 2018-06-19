School district to improve bus safety after deadly crash

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...

Some fear changes to state laws as US weighs pot medicine

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

The South Carolina city where almost half of all the slaves brought to the United States first set foot on American soil is ready to apologize for its role in the slave trade.

City where many slaves entered US to apologize for slavery

A New Jersey school district will improve the safety of its buses after a crash last month that killed a student and a teacher.

Smoking by US adults hits another all-time low; about 14 percent smoke cigarettes.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...

Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...

AP Explains: US has split up families throughout its history

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

A New Jersey appellate court has upheld the conviction of a New York man accused of setting up the fatal shooting of his wife while they walked with one of their young sons.

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district has moved to improve the safety of its buses following a crash last month that killed a student and a teacher.

The Paramus Board of Education approved several new safety measures Monday, including stricter background checks for drivers and the purchase of three-point seat belts for all buses.

The changes come in the wake of the deadly May 17 crash in Mount Olive.

Investigators say the crash was caused by bus driver Hudy Muldrow when he missed a turn then crossed three lanes of traffic on Interstate 80 to attempt an illegal U-turn. The bus collided with a dump truck, and the impact tore the bus apart.

His lawyer has said there is no evidence he was trying to turn onto the median.

