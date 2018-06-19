Police: Woman Shot On Porch In Northwest OKC

One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, the female victim was sitting on her porch near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard when she was shot in the hand.

The woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police have not released a suspect description or made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.