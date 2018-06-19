Victim Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near SE OKC

Two people are recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning following a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police said details are few, but it appears the victims were minding their own business when shots rang out near Crestwood Terrace and Southeast 51st Street.

According to the police just after midnight a man and woman were inside their car parked outside of a home when they were shot.

"Car drives by and fired shots at male and female that were sitting inside that car. Both subjects were hit," said OCPD Officer Brad Gilmore.

Both victims were transferred to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.