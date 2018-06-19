Victim Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Victim Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near SE OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people are recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning following a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police said details are few, but it appears the victims were minding their own business when shots rang out near Crestwood Terrace and Southeast 51st Street.

According to the police just after midnight a man and woman were inside their car parked outside of a home when they were shot.

"Car drives by and fired shots at male and female that were sitting inside that car. Both subjects were hit," said OCPD Officer Brad Gilmore. 

Both victims were transferred to a local hospital in unknown condition. 

No arrests have been made and police have not released a suspect or vehicle description. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.