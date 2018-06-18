California lawmakers push diversity through film tax credit

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

The Los Angeles Times says veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine has been named its new executive editor.

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...

The Supreme Court's decision to avoid a definitive ruling about partisan gerrymandering shifts the focus to other states, most notably North Carolina.

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

California lawmakers are trying to encourage better sexual harassment reporting and diverse hiring in the movie industry through the state's film tax credit program.

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

A West Point cadet who tweeted pictures of himself at graduation with the message 'communism will win' is out of the Army with an other-than-honorable discharge.

(Courtesy of Spenser Rapone via AP). In this May 2016 photo provided by Spenser Rapone, Rapone raises his left fist while displaying a sign inside his hat that reads "Communism will win," after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West...

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...

US could back 1st pot-derived medicine, and some are worried

By SOPHIA BOLLAG

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California lawmakers passed legislation Monday that puts more conditions on state film tax credits to encourage better sexual harassment reporting and diverse hiring amid revelations of misconduct and discrimination in the movie industry.

The legislation would require feature film and television projects that apply for the credits, which are assigned based on jobs created, to report diversity statistics to the state and designate people to handle misconduct claims.

The revised tax credit program, worth as much as $330 million a year, would also require applicants to submit their policy prohibiting harassment and retaliation. In addition, major studios would have to report whether they have diversity programs.

"If you don't have a program, you're going to have to report that you don't have a program," Democratic Assemblyman Ian Calderon, who helped craft the bill, told The Associated Press. "That doesn't look very good."

Assemblyman Rob Bonta and other members of the Asian Pacific Islander caucus pushed for the diversity reporting requirements. The Alameda Democrat cited the films "Ghost in the Shell" and "The Great Wall" that cast white actors in leading roles he said should have gone to Asian actors. He said the films were "hurtful" to the Asian Pacific Islander community.

"We wanted to be productive in our solution and provide some support in terms of encouraging diversity in Hollywood and we think this will do that," Bonta said of the change to the credit.

The bill was negotiated as part of the state budget. It was approved Monday by the Assembly and state Senate and now goes to Gov. Jerry Brown, who is expected to sign it. The new version of the program would start in 2020.

Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher of Yuba City, the only lawmaker to vote against the bill, said he didn't believe it would prevent sexual misconduct because projects would only have to show they have a policy and not prove that they enforce it.

He also said the state shouldn't single out the politically powerful industry for a tax break.

"I think it really misses Me Too," he said, referring to the global movement against sexual harassment sparked when dozens of women publicly accused movie producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, assault and harassment. He has denied the allegations.

To attract jobs and economic activity, more than 30 states give tax breaks to productions. California created its program in 2009 and it has been hailed for keeping productions in the state.

Feature films and television shows apply for the credit before they begin filming. The California Film Commission, the state agency that oversees the program, prioritizes the projects that will generate the most jobs.

HBO's "Westworld," for example, planned nearly 300 filming days in California and was approved for nearly $30 million in credits, contingent on meeting the targets in its application.

The film "A Wrinkle in Time" was slated to receive more than $18 million in credits.

The film commission assigns credits based on a production's "below the line" jobs, including set builders, makeup artists and extras - not the highest profile workers, such as starring actors and directors.

Applicants who receive the tax credit would help fund a program to train people from underrepresented communities to do "below the line" jobs on film sets.

The industry initially expressed reservations about some of the diversity reporting requirements but supported the bill's final version, Bonta said.

"The high level concept of wanting more diversity in film, there was always agreement on that," he said. "How we get there, how it becomes part of the film tax credit, was always a concern."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.