Politicians visit border amid outrage on family separation

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). Sandra Chica, center, wife of Pablo Villavicencio, stands speaks at a news conference outside federal immigration offices, Monday, June 18, 2018, in New York. Villavicencio was arrested June 1 while delivering pizza to Fort Ha...

A Virginia prosecutor says no charges will be filed against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man after he ignored their commands and spun quickly toward them during a nighttime encounter.

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that has sat on a runway in New Mexico for nearly four decades is back on the auction block.

Politicians and advocates are flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit immigration detention centers and turn up the pressure on the White House amid a growing uproar Monday over its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

Former Mexico President Vicente Fox, who calls himself a soldier in the global campaign to legalize marijuana, is joining the board of directors of cannabis publication High Times to advance his agenda.

(AP Photo/Mario Armas, File). File - In this July 18, 2013, file photo, Mexico's former president Vicente Fox speaks during a news conference on the first day of the U.S.-Mexico Symposium on Legalization and Medical Use of Cannabis in San Francisco del...

Voters in a number of states will be deciding this year whether to change the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative seats, to make the process less partisan.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, rest in one of the cag...

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - Politicians and advocates flocked to the Mexican border to visit U.S. immigration detention centers and turn up the pressure on the Trump administration amid a growing uproar Monday over its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

A group of congressional lawmakers on Sunday visited an old warehouse in South Texas where hundreds of children are being held in cages created by metal fencing. One cage held 20 youngsters.

"Those kids inside who have been separated from their parents are already being traumatized," said Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon. "It doesn't matter whether the floor is swept and the bedsheets tucked in tight."

Nearly 2,000 children were taken from their parents over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to prosecuting those arrested for illegally entering the country. Church groups and human rights advocates have sharply criticized the policy, calling it inhumane.

The policy has divided Republicans, with former first lady Laura Bush saying in a guest column in Sunday's Washington Post that the practice of separating immigrant parents and children along the nation's southern border is "cruel" and ?immoral" and "breaks my heart." Bush likened the policy to the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker cited the administration's "cruel and inhuman" policy separating children from their parents in reversing a decision to send a National Guard helicopter from his state to the Mexican border. Migrant advocates announced they would rally outside the federal courthouse in Phoenix on Monday afternoon to protest the policy.

President Donald Trump emphatically defended his administration's policy Monday, again falsely blaming Democrats.

"The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility," he declared. "Not on my watch."

In San Diego, Rep. Juan Vargas and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus were leading members of Congress on a visit Monday to several immigration detention facilities. Vargas, Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers hoped to meet with men, women and children detained at the international boundary.

Inside the South Texas warehouse, hundreds of immigration children waited inside chain-link enclosures. Scattered about were bottles of water, bags of chips and blankets that looked like large sheets of metal foil.

It was the same facility the U.S. Border Patrol allowed reporters to briefly visit on Sunday. Agents did not allow reporters to interview detainees or take photos.

More than 1,100 people were inside the large, dark facility, which is divided into separate wings for unaccompanied children, adults on their own, and mothers and fathers with children. The cages in each wing open out into common areas so that detainees can use portable restrooms. The overhead lighting in the warehouse stays on around the clock.

At the federal courthouse in McAllen on Monday, some among the estimated 80 immigrants preparing to plead guilty on immigration charges asked the judge questions such as, "What's going to happen to my daughter?" and "What will happen to my son?"

Attorneys at the hearings said the immigrants had brought several dozen boys and girls with them to the U.S., and the judge replied that he didn't know what would happen to their children.

Typically, parents are sent to court, while children go to government facilities as the Trump administration carries out the new "zero tolerance" policy. There have been stories of children being torn from their parents' arms and parents not being able to locate their sons and daughters.

In Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for people trying to enter the U.S., Border Patrol officials argue that they have to crack down on migrants and separate adults from children as a deterrent to others trying to get into the U.S. illegally.

"When you exempt a group of people from the law ... that creates a draw," said Manuel Padilla, the Border Patrol's chief agent here.

___

Associated Press writers Anita Snow in Phoenix, Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Mike Melia in Boston contributed to this report.

