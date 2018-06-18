Lawyers, family seek release of detained pizza deliveryman

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

A 48-year-old man already serving life in prison for killing a jogger has been sentenced to another mandatory life term for the kidnapping and slaying of a 25-year-old western Michigan gas station clerk.

Gerrymandering has led to court fights in a number of states.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). Sandra Chica, center, wife of Pablo Villavicencio, stands speaks at a news conference outside federal immigration offices, Monday, June 18, 2018, in New York. Villavicencio was arrested June 1 while delivering pizza to Fort Ha...

Experts say Trump's threatened auto tariffs would raise prices, cut sales and would bring industry layoffs.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...

The Los Angeles Times says veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine has been named its new executive editor.

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that has sat on a runway in New Mexico for nearly four decades is back on the auction block.

Private jet once owned by Elvis Presley for sale _ again

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

A Virginia prosecutor says no charges will be filed against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man after he ignored their commands and spun quickly toward them during a nighttime encounter.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). Sandra Chica, center, wife of Pablo Villavicencio, walks with their two daughters as she arrives for a news conference outside federal immigration offices, Monday, June 18, 2018, in New York. Villavicencio was arrested June 1 ...

By CLAUDIA TORRENS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The family and attorneys of an Ecuadorean pizza shop worker who was arrested while trying to make a delivery submitted a formal request to immigration officials Monday demanding his immediate release.

Attorneys from the Legal Aid Society, accompanied by Pablo Villavicencio's wife and two small daughters, said at a news conference that they filed the petition Monday.

The request argues that Villavicencio's detention causes significant emotional and financial hardship to his U.S. citizen wife and daughters and that the immigrant has no criminal history and is not a threat to public safety.

Jennifer Williams, deputy attorney in charge of the immigration law unit at the Legal Aid Society, also said that her client's detention is "unwarranted" until the circumstances surrounding his arrest are clear.

The 35-year-old married father of two young girls was arrested June 1 while making a delivery to the garrison in Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn. A routine background check revealed there was a warrant for his arrest for immigration law violations.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the deportation of Villavicencio, but he will remain in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in New Jersey until his case goes to court.

On Monday, Villavicencio's wife, Sandra Chica, stood next to his two daughters, ages 2 and 3, and pleaded for the release of her husband.

"Let him go back to his daughters and me," she said in front of the cameras. "Every day my daughters ask, 'Why is daddy not with us?' I demand ICE to do the right thing."

The 3-year-old girl, Luciana Villavicencio, spoke at the news conference, saying: "Daddy, I hope that angels take care of you and that you are well and that nothing bad happens over there."

An ICE spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

New York City Council speaker Corey Johnson described Villavicencio's arrest as a "grave injustice."

"I am outraged, outraged, that the reason (daughters) Luciana and Antonia are feeling this loss is because of our government," Johnson said. "As an American, my heart breaks."

An ICE spokesperson has said that in March 2010 Villavicencio was granted voluntary departure by an immigration judge but failed to depart by July, as ordered.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.