Death, washed-out roads amid flooding in Upper Midwest

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). Sandra Chica, center, wife of Pablo Villavicencio, stands speaks at a news conference outside federal immigration offices, Monday, June 18, 2018, in New York. Villavicencio was arrested June 1 while delivering pizza to Fort Ha...

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

Widespread flooding in parts of northern Wisconsin blamed for at least one death.

(Carlton County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This photo provided by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office shows damage to Highway 23, southwest of Duluth, Minn., Sunday, June 17, 2018. Lines of thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wi...

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cage...

Some Amazon company investors are siding with privacy and civil rights advocates who are urging the tech giant to halt a powerful face recognition tool used by police.

A group of about 30 demonstrators say they're burning a Mississippi state flag because it symbolizes the racism at the heart of Mississippi's problems.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). Members of the Mississippi Poor People's Campaign burn a Confederate battle flag at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss., Monday, June 18, 2018. Protesters also burned a Mississippi state flag. The campaign, held the la...

(Wisconsin Department of Transportation via AP). This photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows Ashland County Highway G damaged by flash flooding on Monday, June 18, 2018, near Ashland, Wis. The National Weather Service has si...

(Wisconsin Department of Transportation via AP). This photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows Wisconsin Highway 35 over Black River damaged from flash flooding in Pattison State Park in Douglas County, Wis., on Monday, June 1...

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) - Widespread flooding in the Upper Midwest was blamed for at least one death in Wisconsin, while disaster declarations were issued Monday in northern Michigan after flash-flooding washed out roads, damaged businesses and caused dozens of sinkholes.

The body of a 75-year-old man was recovered about 60 feet (18 meters) from his pickup truck in a ditch along a flooded road Sunday in White River, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Sheriff's officials said the investigation was ongoing but that the death was flood related.

Heavy rains also flooded roads in northern areas of Minnesota, causing some sections to collapse. In parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain was reported, swollen waterways washed away roads, leaving behind large chunks of concrete and asphalt, making some streets impassible.

"The majority of us can't even get home. Roads are collapsed. Bridges are collapsed. Roads are covered in water. Whatever roads aren't collapsed it depends on how heavy of a vehicle you drive whether or not you are able to drive on those roads," Tom Cowell, who lives in Chassell, a community on a peninsula in Lake Superior, told local television station WLUC.

"This is a pretty wild experience that we are having here," he said.

In nearby Houghton, a swollen creek washed away much of a parking lot and a Taco Bell sign. The land up to the restaurant's building caved into an adjacent ravine. Water rushed down a hilly street through businesses, including a comic book store and sporting goods shop where employees were trying to salvage goods.

Some residents used boats to get around, though the U.S. Coast Guard warned people to stay out of recreational waterways because of the amount of storm debris. The agency also warned that the water is still very cold and could be deadly.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's office issued disaster declarations for Houghton and Menominee counties on Monday, which will allow the National Guard to deploy to the area to help with road repairs. Snyder's office said "hundreds of homes, businesses and public facilities and infrastructure" have been severely affected in the area.

Michigan Tech University and Finlandia University remain closed Monday because of the flooding and road conditions.

Flash flooding over the weekend also caused extensive damage to roads and highways in Wisconsin and Minnesota, including U.S. Highway 2, a major thoroughfare across northwestern Wisconsin. Summer-school classes were cancelled in the Superior School District because of flooding and damaged roads, according to the district.

As much as 10 inches of rain fell Saturday and Sunday in parts of eastern Minnesota, pushing the Nemadji River out of its banks, while 15 inches of rain fell in Drummond, Wisconsin, southeast of the Iron River, according to

The rains caused an earthen dam to fail Monday in a rural area of northwestern Wisconsin. Water was overtopping the Radigan Flowage Dam west of Dairlyland in an area where few people live, said Douglas County Emergency Management Director Keith Kesler. He said he was unaware of any evacuations.

The weather service on Monday extended a weekend flood warning through Thursday for northwestern Wisconsin and neighboring areas in Minnesota.

___

For the latest information on the flooding and damage: https://bit.ly/2ti7gMk

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.