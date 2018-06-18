Mustang’s Football Booster Club President Charged With Embezzlement

After a three- month investigation, a football booster club president for the Mustang School District has been charged with embezzling more than $10,000 from the organization.

In March, an investigation led by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office began when school administrators contacted authorities after noticing booster club accounting irregularities.

The irregularities were first discovered during a random audit conducted by a Certified Public Accounting firm. The audit revealed 21 withdrawals totaling nearly $10,000 of which $6,380 had no supporting receipts, according to report.

Investigators discovered that Raymond C. Davis, 48, had opened a second account during a transition period between two Booster Club executive boards, without notifying the new Club members of the second account.

According to officials, Davis used the second account for personal use. Davis reportedly ran nearly $270,000 through both accounts and embezzled more than $10,000 by running it through the clubs original account.

“I’m certain these types of crimes are more common than people think, but the crooks get away with it because random audits aren’t routinely or ever performed,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Davis repeatedly denied the existence of a second account, until investigators presented him with banking documents of the hidden account.

Davis admitted to authorities that once he realized he was under investigation, he closed the account and pocketed the last sixty-two cents.

According to Davis, the money from the second account was used to feed booster club donors, however when asked who, Davis couldn’t remember or name any of the donors.

“You’re betraying public trust. You have all these people who maybe are elderly or have donated this money because they have kids. So I think it’s really appalling. Not only is it criminal, but it’s appalling that he would steal kids’ money,” Sheriff West said.

Davis was booked through the Canadian County Jail on Tuesday, May 15th and released on a $2,500.00 bond.

In a statement released by Mustang Public School's, Deputy Superintendent Charles Bradley said:

“It’s not the school district this individual is accused of stealing from, it’s the kids,” he said. “The athletes and the parents gave of their time and talents to raise money earmarked to go back into the program and back to the kids. It’s inconceivable to me that a parent could violate the trust of other parents and then take away resources the athletes themselves worked for.”

