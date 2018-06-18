Lake Hefner Shooting Victim To Undergo Surgery

One of the three people shot at a restaurant on Lake Hefner is back in the hospital, News 9 has learned.

Syniah Giles went back to the hospital on Sunday and said she was suffering a lot of pain, her mother told News 9.

Syniah is excepted to undergo surgery Tuesday.

Syniah, her mother and a friend all suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds when they were in Louie's on Lake Hefner.

On June 4, a man shot into the restaurant and was gunned down while he was attempting to get away from the scene.

Click here to view the family's GoFundMe.