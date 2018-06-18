Veteran journalist named top editor of Los Angeles Times

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

Voters in a number of states will be deciding this year whether to change the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative seats, to make the process less partisan.

Redistricting changes headed to the ballot in several states

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

James Hansen wishes he wasn't so right about global warming

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

Experts say Trump's threatened auto tariffs would raise prices, cut sales and would bring industry layoffs.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...

Gerrymandering has led to court fights in a number of states.

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

Former Mexico President Vicente Fox, who calls himself a soldier in the global campaign to legalize marijuana, is joining the board of directors of cannabis publication High Times to advance his agenda.

(AP Photo/Mario Armas, File). File - In this July 18, 2013, file photo, Mexico's former president Vicente Fox speaks during a news conference on the first day of the U.S.-Mexico Symposium on Legalization and Medical Use of Cannabis in San Francisco del...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Times says veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine has been named its new executive editor.

The Times announced Monday that Pearlstine has been serving as an adviser to Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong (soon-shong), the newspaper's new owner. Pearlstine was charged with creating a transition plan, which he will now help execute.

Soon-Shiong says the 75-year-old has decades of experience that will move the paper forward.

Pearlstine has spent 50 years in journalism with publications including Time Inc., Bloomberg News, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal.

He becomes the Times' fourth top editor in less than a year - and its 18th since the newspaper began publishing in 1881. He succeeds Jim Kirk, whose seven-month tenure came during a period of corporate upheaval that culminated with the sale of the paper.

