Texas Deputy Sexually Abused Undocumented Immigrant Girl, 4, She - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Texas Deputy Sexually Abused Undocumented Immigrant Girl, 4, Sheriff Says

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Department deputy has been arrested on a felony charge involving sexual assault of a child, reports CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS-TV. Jose Nunez, 47, is a detention deputy who's been with the department ten years.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the victim's mother is an undocumented immigrant, and the suspect took advantage of the mother's fear of deportation.

Nunez is charged with super aggravated sexual assault -- a charge applied when the victim is less than six years old.

Salazar says the victim, who is 4, cried out to her mother Saturday night.

He said the mother decided to go to a local fire station to report the abuse.

Investigators quickly stepped in and arrested Nunez, around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Salazar said Nunez touched the girl's genitals and hurt her.

Investigators believe the abuse could go back months or possibly years.

"When one person or persons individually demonstrate like they did in this case that they're not worthy to be part of this agency, then we're going to, quite frankly, get them out of here. Cut them out like cancer. And that's what's going to happen in this case," said Salazar.

Nunez has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Internal affairs will also be conducting a separate, but concurrent

Salazar said he encourages undocumented immigrants to continue to report crimes. He said there could be more victims in Nunez's case.

"(We ask) victims of a crime or a witness to a crime to please come forward and report it. Just like we're doing in this case, we're filling out paperwork with this witness in question to make sure that she's given protected status pending the outcome of this case," Salazar said. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.