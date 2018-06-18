Oklahoma City man facing murder charge following man's death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma City man facing murder charge following man's death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City man is facing a first-degree murder charge following the weekend death of another man.

Oklahoma City police Sgt. Gary Knight said Monday that 64-year-old Rufus E. Townsend was arrested Saturday following the death Joel Stephen White.

Townsend, also known as Rufus Cudjo, was being held without bond Monday in the Oklahoma County Jail. Records do not indicate whether Townsend has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Knight says officers were dispatched to an apartment on the city's northwest side following reports of a death there. Knight says police found 56-year-old White's body with injuries consistent with a homicide. Knight says state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Knight says Townsend was at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

