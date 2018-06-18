Rendell, ex-Pennsylvania governor, says he has Parkinson's

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cage...

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

A funeral will be held for fashion designer Kate Spade this week in Kansas City, where she was born.

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

The Supreme Court has ruled for the Trump administration in a case about prison terms that was argued by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Police say a gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts Sunday, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.

Investigators have determined a fire likely was intentionally set at an Indiana bar, one day after the brother of NBA star Zach Randolph was fatally shot there.

Elizabeth Brackett, a longtime Chicago journalist and world-champion triathlete, has died at age 76 four days after an apparent bicycle accident.

(AP Photo/Charles Cherney, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2010, file photo, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks with moderator Elizabeth Brackett in Chicago.

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell said Monday that he was diagnosed 3½ years ago with Parkinson's disease.

The 74-year-old Rendell made the announcement at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, with officials from the University of Pennsylvania, as part of a public service message to urge people who suspect they have symptoms to get diagnosed and get treatment early.

Rendell said treatment at the hospital, including medication, has stopped the progression of the symptoms and that he continues to keep a busy schedule, including working out six days a week.

"It turns out I wasn't indestructible, none of us are," Rendell said. "But I can be helped. All of us can be."

Rendell, a Democrat, was Pennsylvania's two-term governor from 2003 through 2010. He was also the Democratic National Committee chairman and a two-term Philadelphia mayor who garnered the nickname "America's mayor."

Rendell said his mother had Parkinson's disease for the last 13 years of her life. He said he first noticed problems with his balance and his hands shaking 3½ years ago, when family members urged him to get it checked out.

Parkinson's involves a loss of brain cells controlling movement. Besides tremors, it can cause rigid, halting walking, slowed speech and sometimes dementia. Symptoms worsen over time and can be treated with drugs, but there is no cure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.