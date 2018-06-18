CBS Announces Big Brother Houseguests For 20th Season

CBS announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the milestone 20th season of BIG BROTHER. This season’s cast includes a flight attendant, a former undercover cop, a cyber security engineer and a Vegas entertainer, among others.

CBS’ summer reality hit debuts with a two-night premiere event: Wednesday, June 27 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday, June 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on News 9. Julie Chen returns as host of the series.

The following 16 new houseguests will spend the summer competing for $500,000:

Fun facts about yourself:

- I ran for office for Passaic County Freeholder.

- I MUST take baths at night.

- I was called "The Hammer" in college.

- I was my state wrestling champion in high school and also earned a football scholarship to Northwestern University.

- After college, I put my muscle to use in the NYPD and became a lead in their OCID (Organized Crime Investigation Division).

Fun facts about yourself:

- I used to be a hair stylist before becoming a welder fabricator.

- I raised honeybees.

- I catch critters, like snakes and racoons, with my bare hands.

Fun facts about yourself:

- In fourth grade, I raised a goat named Ringo for FFA (Future Farmers of America). I never raised one again.

- I volunteer at St. Joe's hospital for the mentally ill because my father suffers from mental illness.

- In sixth grade, I found out that I was adopted.

- I have two fears that seem unreasonable: Chainsaws and crossing the street.

Fun facts about yourself:

- My mother is Filipino and met my father in the Philippines while he was traveling in the Navy.

- I was fiercely loyal to my first job in high school and worked at Smart & Final for 11 years.

- I moved to Scottsdale for a girl, then broke up after a few months living there, but ended up staying there and made a new life for myself!

- Big Brother is the only TV show I watch and it's my tradition with my dad.

Fun facts about yourself:

- I fell in a muddy construction hole at 3 AM once and was stuck in there for 30 minutes.

- I spent six months traveling Australia.

- I got bit in the face by a fish at the Great Barrier Reef.

- I fell off a pool slide when I was a kid and died... kinda.

- I was a champion bowler.

Fun facts about yourself:

- I'm the first-ever African-American Miss Missouri.

- I'm a closet "dweeb" who loves cartoons and Marvel Comics.

- I was once was on a flight where the engine blew.

- I get hit on every day while being a flight attendant.

Fun facts about yourself:

- I'm often caught sleeping with my eyes open, which is terrifying for those I live with.

- Years ago, I went to a psychic medium with the hopes of connecting with my deceased grandfather, but the medium surprised me by revealing I would soon be one of the most influential self-help women in the world.

- If I sense bad energy with family or friends I will (without invitation) start to sage them until the negativity is cleared.

- I have a blog called From Betches To Buddhas.

Fun facts about yourself:

- I write love notes to my dog before work.

- I volunteered for Big Brothers and Big Sisters in 2016 and 2017.

- I hold my high-school record for the 40-yard dash for over a decade.

- I've been mistaken for Justin Timberlake and Ryan Reynolds.

Fun facts about yourself:

- I worked for a traveling petting zoo and performed with the animals.

- I have a turtle that is 24 years old.

- A unicorn walked me down the aisle during my wedding.

- I gave natural birth to all of my kids.

Fun facts about yourself:

- I have a very short fuse when it comes to my height.

- I was nearly fired in the middle of a dance performance.

- I say I'm 5'0", but I'm only 4'8".

- I was born in Cuba while my parents were living there for work. (They're from Spain, originally.)

Fun facts about yourself:

- I hack into my friends' computers for fun.

Fun facts about yourself:

- I give 10-percent of my income to a different charity each month.

- I love to pretend I'm not athletic when I'm on a date and then crush them in a game.

- I tried out for my high-school football team.

Fun facts about yourself:

- I got catcalled while working at AMC during Fifty Shades Of Grey.

- I'm a 26-year-old virgin who has never been kissed.

- I got grounded when my brother threw up on me.

- I got into argument with a customer at AMC.

Fun facts about yourself:

- I wet the bed until the age of 10, which helped me be skilled at laundry at an early age.

- I secretly love Taylor Swift. I'll listen to her while I work out and my favorite line is, "It's a love story, baby just say yessss."

- I have a blue-nose pitbull who's my world and I treat him like my child.

Fun facts about yourself:

- I can do a killer monkey impression.

- I use my power over men to make huge tips on the job.

- My friends call me "Craychel."

Fun facts about yourself:

- I have a photographic memory.

- I'm taking swimming lessons.

- I hate spending any time at the beach.

Details about the house and some of this season’s new twists will be announced shortly.

Following the two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) beginning July 1; Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) beginning July 4; and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) beginning July 5, featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen.