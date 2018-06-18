CBS Announces Big Brother Houseguests For 20th Season

CBS announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the milestone 20th season of BIG BROTHER. This season’s cast includes a flight attendant, a former undercover cop, a cyber security engineer and a Vegas entertainer, among others.
CBS’ summer reality hit debuts with a two-night premiere event: Wednesday, June 27 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday, June 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on News 9. Julie Chen returns as host of the series.
The following 16 new houseguests will spend the summer competing for $500,000:
Steve Arienta (pronounced Ar-ee-in-tah) (40)
Hometown: Parsippany, N.J.
Current City: Wanaque, N.J.
Occupation: Former undercover cop
Fun facts about yourself:
- I ran for office for Passaic County Freeholder.
- I MUST take baths at night.
- I was called "The Hammer" in college.
- I was my state wrestling champion in high school and also earned a football scholarship to Northwestern University.
- After college, I put my muscle to use in the NYPD and became a lead in their OCID (Organized Crime Investigation Division).
Sam Bledsoe (27)
Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Va.
Current City: Stuarts Draft, Va.
Occupation: Welder
Fun facts about yourself:
- I used to be a hair stylist before becoming a welder fabricator.
- I raised honeybees.
- I catch critters, like snakes and racoons, with my bare hands.
Haleigh Broucher (pronounced Hay-Lee) (21)
Hometown: Village Mills, Texas
Current City: College Station, Texas
Occupation: College student
Fun facts about yourself:
- In fourth grade, I raised a goat named Ringo for FFA (Future Farmers of America). I never raised one again.
- I volunteer at St. Joe's hospital for the mentally ill because my father suffers from mental illness.
- In sixth grade, I found out that I was adopted.
- I have two fears that seem unreasonable: Chainsaws and crossing the street.
Kaycee Clark (30)
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current City: Tempe, Ariz.
Occupation: Pro football player
Fun facts about yourself:
- My mother is Filipino and met my father in the Philippines while he was traveling in the Navy.
- I was fiercely loyal to my first job in high school and worked at Smart & Final for 11 years.
- I moved to Scottsdale for a girl, then broke up after a few months living there, but ended up staying there and made a new life for myself!
- Big Brother is the only TV show I watch and it's my tradition with my dad.
Tyler Crispen (23)
Hometown: Rossford, Ohio
Current City: Hilton Head, S.C.
Occupation: Lifeguard
Fun facts about yourself:
- I fell in a muddy construction hole at 3 AM once and was stuck in there for 30 minutes.
- I spent six months traveling Australia.
- I got bit in the face by a fish at the Great Barrier Reef.
- I fell off a pool slide when I was a kid and died... kinda.
- I was a champion bowler.
Bayleigh Dayton (pronounced Bay-Lee) (25)
Hometown: Lees Summit, Mont.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Flight attendant
Fun facts about yourself:
- I'm the first-ever African-American Miss Missouri.
- I'm a closet "dweeb" who loves cartoons and Marvel Comics.
- I was once was on a flight where the engine blew.
- I get hit on every day while being a flight attendant.
Kaitlyn Herman (24)
Hometown: Plainview, N.Y.
Current City: Encino, Calif.
Occupation: Life coach
Fun facts about yourself:
- I'm often caught sleeping with my eyes open, which is terrifying for those I live with.
- Years ago, I went to a psychic medium with the hopes of connecting with my deceased grandfather, but the medium surprised me by revealing I would soon be one of the most influential self-help women in the world.
- If I sense bad energy with family or friends I will (without invitation) start to sage them until the negativity is cleared.
- I have a blog called From Betches To Buddhas.
Winston Hines (28)
Hometown: Somerset, Ky.
Current City: Bowling Green, Ky.
Occupation: Medical sales rep
Fun facts about yourself:
- I write love notes to my dog before work.
- I volunteered for Big Brothers and Big Sisters in 2016 and 2017.
- I hold my high-school record for the 40-yard dash for over a decade.
- I've been mistaken for Justin Timberlake and Ryan Reynolds.
Angie “Rockstar” Lantry (34; turns 35 on 6/22)
Hometown: Columbia, Md.
Current City: Columbia, Md.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Fun facts about yourself:
- I worked for a traveling petting zoo and performed with the animals.
- I have a turtle that is 24 years old.
- A unicorn walked me down the aisle during my wedding.
- I gave natural birth to all of my kids.
JC Monduix (28)
Hometown: Miami, Fla. via Spain
Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Professional dancer
Fun facts about yourself:
- I have a very short fuse when it comes to my height.
- I was nearly fired in the middle of a dance performance.
- I say I'm 5'0", but I'm only 4'8".
- I was born in Cuba while my parents were living there for work. (They're from Spain, originally.)
Brett Robinson (25)
Hometown: Oakdale, Conn.
Current City: Charlestown, Mass.
Occupation: Cyber security engineer
Fun facts about yourself:
- I hack into my friends' computers for fun.
Angela Rummans (26)
Hometown: Hilton Head, S.C.
Current City: Playa Vista, Calif.
Occupation: Fitness model
Fun facts about yourself:
- I give 10-percent of my income to a different charity each month.
- I love to pretend I'm not athletic when I'm on a date and then crush them in a game.
- I tried out for my high-school football team.
Scottie Salton (26)
Hometown: Shorewood, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Shipping manager
Fun facts about yourself:
- I got catcalled while working at AMC during Fifty Shades Of Grey.
- I'm a 26-year-old virgin who has never been kissed.
- I got grounded when my brother threw up on me.
- I got into argument with a customer at AMC.
Faysal Shafaat (pronounced Fey-sull, Sha-fat) (26)
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Current City: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Substitute teacher
Fun facts about yourself:
- I wet the bed until the age of 10, which helped me be skilled at laundry at an early age.
- I secretly love Taylor Swift. I'll listen to her while I work out and my favorite line is, "It's a love story, baby just say yessss."
- I have a blue-nose pitbull who's my world and I treat him like my child.
Rachel Swindler (29; turns 30 on 7/15)
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas entertainer
Fun facts about yourself:
- I can do a killer monkey impression.
- I use my power over men to make huge tips on the job.
- My friends call me "Craychel."
Chris “Swaggy C” Williams (23)
Hometown: Bridgeport, Conn.
Current City: Bridgeport, Conn.
Occupation: Day trader
Fun facts about yourself:
- I have a photographic memory.
- I'm taking swimming lessons.
- I hate spending any time at the beach.
Details about the house and some of this season’s new twists will be announced shortly.
Following the two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) beginning July 1; Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) beginning July 4; and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) beginning July 5, featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen.