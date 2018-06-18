CBS Announces Big Brother Houseguests For 20th Season - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

CBS Announces Big Brother Houseguests For 20th Season

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

CBS announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the milestone 20th season of BIG BROTHER. This season’s cast includes a flight attendant, a former undercover cop, a cyber security engineer and a Vegas entertainer, among others.

CBS’ summer reality hit debuts with a two-night premiere event: Wednesday, June 27 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday, June 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on News 9. Julie Chen returns as host of the series.

The following 16 new houseguests will spend the summer competing for $500,000:

Steve Arienta (pronounced Ar-ee-in-tah) (40)

Hometown: Parsippany, N.J.

Current City: Wanaque, N.J.

Occupation: Former undercover cop

Fun facts about yourself:
- I ran for office for Passaic County Freeholder.
- I MUST take baths at night.
- I was called "The Hammer" in college.
- I was my state wrestling champion in high school and also earned a football scholarship to Northwestern University.
- After college, I put my muscle to use in the NYPD and became a lead in their OCID (Organized Crime Investigation Division).

Sam Bledsoe (27)

Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Va.

Current City: Stuarts Draft, Va.

Occupation: Welder

Fun facts about yourself:
- I used to be a hair stylist before becoming a welder fabricator.
- I raised honeybees.
- I catch critters, like snakes and racoons, with my bare hands.

Haleigh Broucher (pronounced Hay-Lee) (21)

Hometown: Village Mills, Texas

Current City: College Station, Texas

Occupation: College student

Fun facts about yourself:
- In fourth grade, I raised a goat named Ringo for FFA (Future Farmers of America). I never raised one again.
- I volunteer at St. Joe's hospital for the mentally ill because my father suffers from mental illness.
- In sixth grade, I found out that I was adopted.
- I have two fears that seem unreasonable: Chainsaws and crossing the street.

Kaycee Clark (30)

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: Tempe, Ariz.

Occupation: Pro football player

Fun facts about yourself:
- My mother is Filipino and met my father in the Philippines while he was traveling in the Navy.
- I was fiercely loyal to my first job in high school and worked at Smart & Final for 11 years.
- I moved to Scottsdale for a girl, then broke up after a few months living there, but ended up staying there and made a new life for myself!
- Big Brother is the only TV show I watch and it's my tradition with my dad.

Tyler Crispen (23)

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Hilton Head, S.C.

Occupation: Lifeguard

Fun facts about yourself:
- I fell in a muddy construction hole at 3 AM once and was stuck in there for 30 minutes.
- I spent six months traveling Australia.
- I got bit in the face by a fish at the Great Barrier Reef.
- I fell off a pool slide when I was a kid and died... kinda.
- I was a champion bowler.

Bayleigh Dayton (pronounced Bay-Lee) (25)

Hometown: Lees Summit, Mont.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Flight attendant

Fun facts about yourself:
- I'm the first-ever African-American Miss Missouri.
- I'm a closet "dweeb" who loves cartoons and Marvel Comics.
- I was once was on a flight where the engine blew.
- I get hit on every day while being a flight attendant.

Kaitlyn Herman (24)

Hometown: Plainview, N.Y.

Current City: Encino, Calif.

Occupation: Life coach

Fun facts about yourself:
- I'm often caught sleeping with my eyes open, which is terrifying for those I live with.
- Years ago, I went to a psychic medium with the hopes of connecting with my deceased grandfather, but the medium surprised me by revealing I would soon be one of the most influential self-help women in the world.
- If I sense bad energy with family or friends I will (without invitation) start to sage them until the negativity is cleared.
- I have a blog called From Betches To Buddhas.

Winston Hines (28)

Hometown: Somerset, Ky.

Current City: Bowling Green, Ky.

Occupation: Medical sales rep

Fun facts about yourself:
- I write love notes to my dog before work.
- I volunteered for Big Brothers and Big Sisters in 2016 and 2017.
- I hold my high-school record for the 40-yard dash for over a decade.
- I've been mistaken for Justin Timberlake and Ryan Reynolds.

Angie “Rockstar” Lantry (34; turns 35 on 6/22)

Hometown: Columbia, Md.

Current City: Columbia, Md.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Fun facts about yourself:
- I worked for a traveling petting zoo and performed with the animals.
- I have a turtle that is 24 years old.
- A unicorn walked me down the aisle during my wedding.
- I gave natural birth to all of my kids.

JC Monduix (28)

Hometown: Miami, Fla. via Spain

Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Professional dancer

Fun facts about yourself:
- I have a very short fuse when it comes to my height.
- I was nearly fired in the middle of a dance performance.
- I say I'm 5'0", but I'm only 4'8".
- I was born in Cuba while my parents were living there for work. (They're from Spain, originally.)

Brett Robinson (25)

Hometown: Oakdale, Conn.

Current City: Charlestown, Mass.

Occupation: Cyber security engineer

Fun facts about yourself:
- I hack into my friends' computers for fun.

Angela Rummans (26)

Hometown: Hilton Head, S.C.

Current City: Playa Vista, Calif.

Occupation: Fitness model

Fun facts about yourself:
- I give 10-percent of my income to a different charity each month.
- I love to pretend I'm not athletic when I'm on a date and then crush them in a game.
- I tried out for my high-school football team.

Scottie Salton (26)

Hometown: Shorewood, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Shipping manager

Fun facts about yourself:
- I got catcalled while working at AMC during Fifty Shades Of Grey.
- I'm a 26-year-old virgin who has never been kissed.
- I got grounded when my brother threw up on me.
- I got into argument with a customer at AMC.

Faysal Shafaat (pronounced Fey-sull, Sha-fat) (26)

Hometown: Orlando, Fla.

Current City: Orlando, Fla.

Occupation: Substitute teacher

Fun facts about yourself:
- I wet the bed until the age of 10, which helped me be skilled at laundry at an early age.
- I secretly love Taylor Swift. I'll listen to her while I work out and my favorite line is, "It's a love story, baby just say yessss."
- I have a blue-nose pitbull who's my world and I treat him like my child.

Rachel Swindler (29; turns 30 on 7/15)

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Vegas entertainer

Fun facts about yourself:
- I can do a killer monkey impression.
- I use my power over men to make huge tips on the job.
- My friends call me "Craychel."

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams (23)

Hometown: Bridgeport, Conn.

Current City: Bridgeport, Conn.

Occupation: Day trader

Fun facts about yourself:
- I have a photographic memory.
- I'm taking swimming lessons.
- I hate spending any time at the beach.

Details about the house and some of this season’s new twists will be announced shortly.

Following the two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) beginning July 1; Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) beginning July 4; and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) beginning July 5, featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen.

