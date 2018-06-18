James Hansen wishes he wasn't so right about global warming

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...

Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golden...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golden...

Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.

(AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...

(AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...

Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

Bill Ford looks past the tons of paint, plaster and steel needed to remake Detroit's blighted Michigan Central train station and sees more than just an iconic building in desperate need of a makeover.

Bill Ford looks past the tons of paint, plaster and steel needed to remake Detroit's blighted Michigan Central train station and sees more than just an iconic building in desperate need of a makeover.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Thursday, June 14, 2018 photo, Bill Ford Jr., Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, poses in the Michigan Central Station in Detroit. Ford Motor Co. is embarking on a 4-year renovation of the 1...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Thursday, June 14, 2018 photo, Bill Ford Jr., Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, poses in the Michigan Central Station in Detroit. Ford Motor Co. is embarking on a 4-year renovation of the 1...

Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

(Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.

(Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.

Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.

Authorities say a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey was on the verge of being shut down because of numerous fights when gunfire erupted.

Authorities say a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey was on the verge of being shut down because of numerous fights when gunfire erupted.

(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Police stand guard outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J.

(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Police stand guard outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J.

Art festival on verge of being shut down when shots rang out

Art festival on verge of being shut down when shots rang out

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this June 23, 2008 file photo, James Hansen, a leading researcher on global warming, gives a briefing on global warming on Capitol Hill in Washington. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world...

(AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File). FILE - In this May 9, 1989 file photo, Dr. James Hansen, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, testifies before a Senate Transportation subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., a year...

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - James Hansen wishes he was wrong. He wasn't.

NASA's top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a scientific study that came out a couple months later, he even forecast how warm it would get, depending on emissions of heat-trapping gases.

The hotter world that Hansen envisioned in 1988 has pretty much come true so far, more or less. Three decades later, most climate scientists interviewed rave about the accuracy of Hansen's predictions given the technology of the time.

Hansen won't say, "I told you so."

"I don't want to be right in that sense," Hansen told The Associated Press, in an interview is his New York penthouse apartment. That's because being right means the world is warming at an unprecedented pace and ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland are melting.

Hansen said what he really wishes happened is "that the warning be heeded and actions be taken."

They weren't. Hansen, now 77, regrets not being "able to make this story clear enough for the public."

Global warming was not what Hansen set out to study when he joined NASA in 1972. The Iowa native studied Venus - a planet with a runaway greenhouse-effect run - when he got interested in Earth's ozone hole. As he created computer simulations, he realized that "this planet was more interesting than Venus." And more important.

In his 1988 study, Hansen and colleagues used three different scenarios for emissions of heat-trapping gases - high, low and medium. Hansen and other scientists concentrated on the middle scenario.

Hansen projected that by 2017, the globe's five-year average temperature would be about 1.85 degrees (1.03 degree Celsius) higher than the 1950 to 1980 NASA-calculated average. NASA's five-year average global temperature ending in 2017 was 1.48 degrees above the 30-year average. (He did not take into account that the sun would be cooling a tad, which would reduce warming nearly two-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit, said the Scripps Institution of Oceanography's Jeff Severinghaus.)

Hansen also predicted a certain number of days of extreme weather - temperature above 95 degrees, freezing days, and nights when the temperatures that don't drop below 75 - per year for four U.S. cities in the decade of the 2010s.

Hansen's forecast generally underestimated this decade's warming in Washington, overestimated it in Omaha, was about right in New York and mixed in Memphis.

Clara Deser, climate analysis chief at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said Hansen's global temperature forecast was "incredible" and his extremes for the cities were "astounding" in their accuracy. Berkeley Earth's Zeke Hausfather gives Hansen's predictions a 7 or 8 for accuracy, out of 10; he said Hansen calculated that the climate would respond a bit more to carbon dioxide than scientists now think.

University of Alabama Huntsville's John Christy, a favorite of those who downplay climate change, disagreed. Using mathematical formulas to examine Hansen's projections, he concluded: "Hansen's predictions were wrong as demonstrated by hypothesis testing."

Hansen had testified before Congress on climate change at a fall 1987 hearing that didn't get much attention - likely because it was a cool day, he figured.

So the next hearing was scheduled for the next summer, and the weather added heat to Hansen's words. At 2 p.m., the temperature hit a record high 98 degrees and felt like 102.

It was then and there that Hansen went out on a limb and proclaimed that global warming was already here. Until then most scientists merely warned of future warming.

He left NASA in 2013, devoting more time to what he calls his "anti-government job" of advocacy.

Hansen, still at Columbia University, has been arrested five times for environmental protests. Each time, he hoped to go to trial "to draw attention to the issues" but the cases were dropped. He writes about saving the planet for his grandchildren, including one who is suing the federal government over global warming inaction. His advocacy has been criticized by scientific colleagues, but he makes no apologies.

"If scientists are not allowed to talk about the policy implications of the science, who is going to do that? People with financial interests?" Hansen asked.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears . His work can be found here .

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.