Gunman wounds 2, fatally shot by bystander at Walmart store

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are in San Antonio to celebrate the city's tricentennial and its roots as a Spanish colonial village.

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are in San Antonio to celebrate the city's tricentennial and its roots as a Spanish colonial village.

Erosion of immigrant protections began when Trump took office and continued for months.

Erosion of immigrant protections began when Trump took office and continued for months.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, children hold signs during a demonstration in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Miramar, Fla. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parent...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, children hold signs during a demonstration in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Miramar, Fla. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parent...

Protections for immigrants erode under Trump since inaugural

Protections for immigrants erode under Trump since inaugural

The remains of a soldier who left Chicago to fight in the Korean War have come home to be buried in the nation's most sacred cemetery.

The remains of a soldier who left Chicago to fight in the Korean War have come home to be buried in the nation's most sacred cemetery.

(Department of Defensevia AP). This undated photo provided by The Department of Defense shows Army Maj. Stephen T. Uurtamo. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced June 12, 2018 that the remains of Uurtamo a U.S. serviceman, recently acc...

(Department of Defensevia AP). This undated photo provided by The Department of Defense shows Army Maj. Stephen T. Uurtamo. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced June 12, 2018 that the remains of Uurtamo a U.S. serviceman, recently acc...

Chicago soldier killed in Korea finally being laid to rest

Chicago soldier killed in Korea finally being laid to rest

Police say a gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts Sunday, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.

Police say a gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts Sunday, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.

Investigators have determined a fire likely was intentionally set at an Indiana bar, one day after the brother of NBA star Zach Randolph was fatally shot there.

Investigators have determined a fire likely was intentionally set at an Indiana bar, one day after the brother of NBA star Zach Randolph was fatally shot there.

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

Elizabeth Brackett, a longtime Chicago journalist and world-champion triathlete, has died at age 76 four days after an apparent bicycle accident.

Elizabeth Brackett, a longtime Chicago journalist and world-champion triathlete, has died at age 76 four days after an apparent bicycle accident.

(AP Photo/Charles Cherney, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2010, file photo, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks with moderator Elizabeth Brackett in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Cherney, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2010, file photo, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks with moderator Elizabeth Brackett in Chicago.

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.

Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.

Hundreds of children wait in Border Patrol facility in Texas

Hundreds of children wait in Border Patrol facility in Texas

Authorities say a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey was on the verge of being shut down because of numerous fights when gunfire erupted.

Authorities say a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey was on the verge of being shut down because of numerous fights when gunfire erupted.

(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Police stand guard outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J.

(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Police stand guard outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J.

Art festival on verge of being shut down when shots rang out

Art festival on verge of being shut down when shots rang out

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) - A gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts Sunday, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.

The incident at the Walmart in Tumwater happened about 5 p.m.

A witness told KOMO-TV that people were in line when they heard gunfire in the store. Witnesses told other media that they were inside the store and heard shots.

Tumwater Police Department spokeswoman Laura Wohl said it is unclear whether the gunman was ever inside the store or if shots were fired inside, The Olympian reported .

Wohl said a man was shot when the gunman tried to carjack his vehicle.

Two bystanders outside the store drew their weapons and at least one of them fatally shot the gunman, Wohl told the Olympian.

The carjacking victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital, she said.

Police are investigating four scenes connected with the shooting.

The chain of events began with a report of a drunken driver but none was found. Police then responded to reports of shots nearby, Wohl said, and learned that a man had tried to carjack two vehicles. A 16-year-old girl was injured in the carjacking attempt.

The gunman then went to Walmart, Wohl said.

Tumwater is in Thurston County and near Olympia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.