Jury to decide fate of elderly Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank'

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). Sandra Chica, center, wife of Pablo Villavicencio, stands speaks at a news conference outside federal immigration offices, Monday, June 18, 2018, in New York. Villavicencio was arrested June 1 while delivering pizza to Fort Ha...

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

Widespread flooding in parts of northern Wisconsin blamed for at least one death.

(Carlton County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This photo provided by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office shows damage to Highway 23, southwest of Duluth, Minn., Sunday, June 17, 2018. Lines of thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wi...

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cage...

Some Amazon company investors are siding with privacy and civil rights advocates who are urging the tech giant to halt a powerful face recognition tool used by police.

A group of about 30 demonstrators say they're burning a Mississippi state flag because it symbolizes the racism at the heart of Mississippi's problems.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). Members of the Mississippi Poor People's Campaign burn a Confederate battle flag at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss., Monday, June 18, 2018. Protesters also burned a Mississippi state flag. The campaign, held the la...

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Nearly two decades ago, former New England Mafia boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme said he learned his lesson and was finished with a life of crime. It turns out the government, however, wasn't finished with him.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberating Tuesday to decide whether Salemme is guilty of ordering the killing of nightclub owner Steven DiSarro in 1993.

In his closing arguments Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney William Ferland urged jurors to believe Salemme's former friend and criminal partner - Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi - who says he witnessed the killing. Ferlund said Salemme wanted DiSarro dead because he believed the man was ratting him out to authorities.

"He had aspired to be a gangster his entire adult life," Ferland said of Salemme, now 84. "All of the effort and time he put into making his name, so to speak, in the world of organized crime was being put at risk by Steven DiSarro."

Salemme and his co-defendant, Paul Weadick, insist they're innocent.

Salemme's attorney tried to poke holes in Flemmi's story, calling the former right-hand man of notorious gangster James "Whitey" Bulger a "sociopath" and "career opportunist."

Flemmi told jurors this month that he was looking for Salemme when he walked into a home on May 1993 and happened upon the killing. Flemmi says he saw Salemme's son strangling DiSarro while Weadick held DiSarro's feet and Salemme stood by. Salemme's son, known as "Frankie boy," died in 1995.

Boozang accused Flemmi, also 84, of lying about Salemme because he believes helping the government will give him a chance to get out of prison before he dies. Flemmi is currently serving a life sentence for killing of 10 people.

"He's lying to you and he's lying to the government," Boozang told jurors, as Salemme watched intently with his hands folded in front of him. "Anyway they can survive, they will. And the way to survive is to take down Frank Salemme."

Boozang also questioned why Salemme would admit to several gangland slayings after he agreed to cooperate with the government in 1999, but never fess up to killing DiSarro.

"He's done some bad things in his life, some things I'm sure at his age he regrets," Boozang said. "But that's the life he led."

Ferland sought to bolster Flemmi's credibility, telling jurors the former gangster hasn't wavered in his story in more than a decade. Flemmi also knew details -like the fact that DiSarro was strangled- before they were confirmed by authorities when his remains were found, Ferland said.

Flemmi first told investigators about Salemme's involvement in DiSarro's killing in 2003, but Salemme wasn't charged until 2016 when DiSarro's remains were dug up behind a mill building in Providence, Rhode Island. The mill owner told authorities about the remains after he was charged in a federal drug case.

Salemme, who was wearing a light gray suit and blue tie, shuffled into the courtroom and waved to the press before the trial began for the day, and occasionally passed notes to his lawyer as Ferland spoke. He and Weadick face up to life in prison if convicted.

Ferland put images of a younger, "buff" Salemme on the screen and urged jurors not to be swayed by the now-elderly man now sitting in front of them in the courtroom.

"He looks like a seasoned, old, polite, elderly gentleman," Ferland said. "That's not who we are talking about here. We're talking about Frank Salemme from 25 years ago," he said.

___

Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://twitter.com/aedurkinricher and read more of her work at http://bit.ly/2hIhzDb .

