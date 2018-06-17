1 Dead, 20 Injured In Shooting New Jersey Arts Festival

Shooting broke out at an all-night art festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people stampeding from the scene and leaving one suspect dead and 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said.More >>
Shooting broke out at an all-night art festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people stampeding from the scene and leaving one suspect dead and 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said.More >>
Thousands of OG&E customers were without power Saturday evening in Pauls Valley, according to the company's System Watch.More >>
Thousands of OG&E customers were without power Saturday evening in Pauls Valley, according to the company's System Watch.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.