3 killed, 2 injured in early-morning Oklahoma traffic wreck - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 killed, 2 injured in early-morning Oklahoma traffic wreck

Posted: Updated:

MILL CREEK, Okla. (AP) - Three people have died and two others were hurt after an early-morning collision involving two vehicles in southern Oklahoma.

The state Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the wreck occurred early Saturday south of Mill Creek in Johnston County.

Two passengers in a Lincoln Navigator were killed while a third passenger was flown to a hospital in critical condition. The 19-year-old driver of the Navigator was flown to a hospital in Denison, Texas, and listed in stable condition.

The motorist in the second vehicle, a 20-year-old man driving a Chevrolet pickup, died at the scene. He had no passengers.

Authorities have not explained how the accident occurred but it appears one of the vehicles failed to yield at an intersection.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.