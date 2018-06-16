Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this June 13, 2018 photo, an organizer, foreground, speaks to families as they wait to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico. In Tijuana, Latin Americans fleeing drug violence in...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this June 13, 2018 photo, an organizer, foreground, speaks to families as they wait to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico. In Tijuana, Latin Americans fleeing drug violence in...

The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...

Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golden...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golden...

Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.

A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

Authorities say two Kansas deputies who were fatally shot while transporting an inmate between jail and a courthouse both had children.

Authorities say two Kansas deputies who were fatally shot while transporting an inmate between jail and a courthouse both had children.

(Kansas City Kansas police department via AP). This undated photo combo provided by Kansas City, Kansas police department shows from left, Deputy Theresa King and DeputyPatrick Rohrer. Kansas City police confirmed that Rohrer and King died from injurie...

(Kansas City Kansas police department via AP). This undated photo combo provided by Kansas City, Kansas police department shows from left, Deputy Theresa King and DeputyPatrick Rohrer. Kansas City police confirmed that Rohrer and King died from injurie...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a Phenotype Report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golde...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golden...

By JULIAN HATTEM

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A microscopic thread of DNA evidence in a public genealogy database led California authorities to declare this spring they had caught the Golden State Killer, the rapist and murderer who had eluded authorities for decades.

Emboldened by that breakthrough, a number of private investigators are spearheading a call for amateur genealogists to help solve other cold cases by contributing their own genetic information to the same public database. They say a larger array of genetic information would widen the pool to find criminals who have eluded capture.

The idea is to get people to transfer profiles compiled by commercial genealogy sites such as Ancestry.com and 23andMe onto the smaller, public open-source database created in 2010, called GEDmatch. The commercial sites require authorities to obtain search warrants for the information; the public site does not.

But the push is running up against privacy concerns.

"When these things start getting used by law enforcement, it's very important that we ensure that to get all of the benefit of that technology we don't end up giving up our rights," said American Civil Liberties Union legal fellow Vera Eidelman.

She argues that when someone uploads their own DNA profile they aren't just adding themselves - they're adding everyone in their family, including dead relatives and those who haven't been born yet. She also said DNA mining could lead to someone's predisposition to mental and health issues being revealed.

"That one click between Ancestry and 23andMe and GEDmatch is actually a huge step in terms of who has access to your information," Eidelman said.

This month, DNA testing service MyHeritage announced that a security breach revealed details about over 92 million accounts. The information did not include genetic data but nonetheless reinforced anxieties.

Nevertheless, the effort is gaining steam with some genetic genealogy experts and investigators.

The shared DNA profiles "could end up being the key to solving one of these cold cases and getting the family closure and getting someone really dangerous off the streets," said CeCe Moore, the head of the genetic genealogy unit at the DNA company Parabon NanoLabs.

She's uploaded her personal genetic information to the public database and wants it to become a larger repository of information for genealogy hobbyists and investigators alike. Separately, Parabon NanoLabs has also uploaded DNA data from 100 unsolved crime scenes in hopes of finding suspects.

Genetic genealogy has traditionally been used to map family histories. Labs analyze hundreds of thousands of genetic markers in an individual's DNA, compare them with others and link up families based on similarities. The public database was created to compare family trees and genetic profiles between the commercial sites, which don't cross-reference information.

Its potential as a police tool wasn't broadly known until the April arrest of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo in northern California. Prosecutors allege DeAngelo, a former police officer, is responsible for at least a dozen murders and about 50 rapes in the 1970s and '80s.

But the DNA-assisted hunt that led to his arrest wasn't flawless. It initially led authorities to the wrong man whose relative shared a rare genetic marker with crime-scene evidence. A similar thing happened when authorities used a different public DNA database to investigate a nearly two-decade-old Idaho murder in 2014.

In May, Moore used the public database to help police arrest a 55-year-old Washington man linked to the 1987 killing of a young Canadian couple. She suspects the method will lead to dozens of arrests in similar cold cases.

Courts haven't fully explored legal questions around the technique but are likely to allow it based on current law, said attorney and forensic consultant Bicka Barlow. The theory is that an individual's right to privacy does not extend to material they've abandoned, whether it's DNA or trash.

GEDmatch co-creator Curtis Rogers was initially unaware police used his site to find the suspected Golden State Killer. He's glad it's led to solving crimes but is worried about privacy issues. The site's policy was updated in May and says it can't guarantee how results will be used. Users are allowed to remove their information.

A California-based group of volunteers called the DNA Doe Project has also used the database to identify two bodies that stumped authorities for more than a decade. The group encourages its thousands of online supporters to contribute to the public database.

"It's free, it's like three or four clicks and a couple minutes of your time," said co-founder Margaret Press. "It's altruistic if you have no interest in your own family history; if you did, it's a win-win."

A volunteer group of investigators and attorneys called the Utah Cold Case Coalition has made a similar appeal.

The idea may be particularly appealing in Utah, co-founder Jason Jensen suspects. An interest in genealogy is especially strong in the state, because tenets of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints emphasize the importance of family relationships in the afterlife.

"Arguably that one person can post up their DNA and might potentially break a case that somebody back in Nantucket (Massachusetts) is trying to solve," Jensen said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.