OSBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Kay County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OSBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Kay County

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
KAY COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Kay County.

According to report, Tonkawa Police Officer’s initiated a traffic stop on 70-year-old Ronald Dean Minix around 10:30 p.m. June 15, near Highway 60 and I-35.

The Tonkawa Police Department had been advised by Kansas officials that Minix had an outstanding no bond warrant for stalking, and was possibly armed with a weapon in Tonkawa.

When officer’s attempted to make contact with Minix, reports state that he put a gun to his own head. The Tonkawa officer fired his weapon, shooting Minix in the hand.   

Minix was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

OSBI is now investigating the incident. Once a full report is completed it will be turned over to the Kay County District Attorney’s office.

